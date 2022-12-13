    GNLU Opens Silvassa Campus for UG, PG Law Courses, Check Admission Details Here

    Gujarat National Law University has opened a new Silvassa campus the university offering UG and PG Law programmes. Candidates who will be appearing for the CLAT 2023 exams can visit the official website and make the changes in their preference for admission to the new Silvassa Campus.

    GNLU Silvassa Campus

    Gujarat NLU Silvassa Campus: Gujarat National Law University has opened a new campus in Silvassa offering BA LLB and LLM programmes. The new campus has a total of 66 seats for the BA LLB programme and 33 seats for LLM programmes. Those who are interested in securing admission to the GNLU Silvassa Campus can visit the official website of CLAT and update their NLU preferences selected. The last date for candidates to make the changes in their preferences is December 17, 2022. 

    Gujarat National Law University offers 172 seats in BA LLB, B.Com LLB, BBA LLB, B.Sc LLB, and BSW LLB programmes at the undergraduate level and 57 LLM Seats at the postgraduate level. With the addition of the 66 BBA LLB seats and 33 LLM seats in the GNLU Silvassa Campus, the total intake in the NLU has increased to 238 UG seats and 90 LLM seats. 

     Allocation of Seats by CLAT Office for GNLU-SILVASSA for the Academic Year, 2023-24

    Courses

    SC (15%)

    ST (7.5%)

    OBC (27%)

    UR

    Total

    EWS (10%)

    Total Including EWS

    UG

    7

    3

    12

    23

    45

    4

    49

    PG

    3

    2

    6

    12

    23

    2

    25

    Admission of Domicile Category Seats by GNLU-SILVASSA for the Academic Year, 2023-24

    Courses

    SC (15%)

    ST (7.5%)

    OBC (27%)

    UR

    Total

    EWS (10%)

    Total Including

    UG

    2

    1

    4

    8

    15

    2

    17

    PG

    1

    0

    2

    4

    7

    1

    8

    About CLAT 2023

    The CLAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. The exams will be conducted from 2 to 4 PM. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card through the link available on the official website.

