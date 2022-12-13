GNLU Opens Silvassa Campus for UG, PG Law Courses, Check Admission Details Here

Gujarat NLU Silvassa Campus: Gujarat National Law University has opened a new campus in Silvassa offering BA LLB and LLM programmes. The new campus has a total of 66 seats for the BA LLB programme and 33 seats for LLM programmes. Those who are interested in securing admission to the GNLU Silvassa Campus can visit the official website of CLAT and update their NLU preferences selected. The last date for candidates to make the changes in their preferences is December 17, 2022.

Gujarat National Law University offers 172 seats in BA LLB, B.Com LLB, BBA LLB, B.Sc LLB, and BSW LLB programmes at the undergraduate level and 57 LLM Seats at the postgraduate level. With the addition of the 66 BBA LLB seats and 33 LLM seats in the GNLU Silvassa Campus, the total intake in the NLU has increased to 238 UG seats and 90 LLM seats.

Allocation of Seats by CLAT Office for GNLU-SILVASSA for the Academic Year, 2023-24

Courses SC (15%) ST (7.5%) OBC (27%) UR Total EWS (10%) Total Including EWS UG 7 3 12 23 45 4 49 PG 3 2 6 12 23 2 25

Admission of Domicile Category Seats by GNLU-SILVASSA for the Academic Year, 2023-24

Courses SC (15%) ST (7.5%) OBC (27%) UR Total EWS (10%) Total Including UG 2 1 4 8 15 2 17 PG 1 0 2 4 7 1 8

About CLAT 2023

The CLAT 2023 exams are scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022. The exams will be conducted from 2 to 4 PM. Candidates who have applied for the exams can download the CLAT 2023 Admit Card through the link available on the official website.

