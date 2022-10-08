Goa Board Exams 2023: SSC, HSSC Term-1 Date sheet Released, Check Schedule Here

Goa Board Exam 2023: According to media reports, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education - GBSHSE has released the Class 10 and 12 Term 1 Exam 2023 Datesheet. According to the dates given, the Goa Board Class 10 and 12 Term 1 exams will begin on November 10, 2022. Candidates who are preparing themselves for the Goa Board Term 1 Class 10 and 12 Examinations can visit the official website of the Goa Board to check the complete date sheet.

Goa Board SSC Exam 2023 Datesheet - Direct Link

Goa Board HSSC Exam 2023 Datesheet - Direct Link

Goa Board will be conducting the exams for the 10thg and 12th class students in two terms this year as well. Board officials have stated that it will be following the exam pattern of the previous year and conducting the exams in two terms. Goa Board 10th and 12th exams will be conducted across different assigned exam centres across the state.

As per the schedule released, the Term 2 of Goa Board 10th exams 2023 will begin on April 1, 2023, and the Class 12 Term 2 exams will begin on March 1, 2023. , The board has also released a schedule for the practical examinations. According to the schedule given, the Goa Board 10th Practical exams will commence on March 1, 2023, and the Practical exams for class 12 will begin on February 1, 2022.

Candidates preparing for the Goa Board Class 10 and 12 Term 1 exams can check the complete schedule for the examination here. According to the datasheet given, the Goa Board class 10 and 12 exams will be conducted in the afternoon session from 2:30 PM onwards depending on the subject.

Details of the exams including the exam centre instructions for the exam day, reporting time to the centre, etc will be mentioned in the Goa Board 10th 12th exam Admit Card 2023. The details regarding the declaration of the admit card will follow soon.

Also Read: Rajasthan NEET PG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Provisional Allotment List Released, Check at rajneetpg2022.com