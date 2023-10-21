GSA 2023: Honouring and Celebrating Global Leaders in Sustainability and Innovation

GSA 2023: SDG Educators of India, Ritu Malhotra and Anit Gupta, the founders of ARC, took the initiative to organize the Global Sustainability Awards 2023. The objective was to commend and acknowledge the substantial contributions made by schools, students, and teachers in the realm of sustainability. Through this endeavour, they sought to foster a more sustainable world, ultimately striving for the betterment of our global community.

All the winners were felicitated by the Chief Guest: Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey Ji, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI. This event stands as a testament to the potency of collective action in shaping a more sustainable and fair world.

Global Sustainability Awards 2023 Categories

The Global Sustainability Awards (GSA) aims to inspire everyone to actively engage in Education for Sustainable Development, urging them to implement concrete measures. Furthermore, GSA offers schools, students, and teachers a prominent platform to exhibit their initiatives directed towards shaping a sustainable future. The award was divided into three categories:

Schools

Educators

Students

Global Sustainability Awards 2023 Winners

School Category: In SDG Superhero, GOLD: Shining Star International School, Abu Dhabi, UAE, SILVER: Blue Bells Model School, Gurugram, Haryana, India and BRONZE: DAV Centenary Public School, Paschim Enclave, Delhi, India. Many other schools have also won GSA awards in different categories.

Educators Category: For SDG No Poverty, Ranjani Ramnath has won the first prize followed by Alethea Vaz from GEMS Legacy School, UAE. For SDG Zero Hunger, Sheela Kumari Jayachandran Nair has secured the first prize from Mayoor Private School, UAE. In various categories, numerous other educators have also been recipients of GSA awards.

Global Sustainability Awards 2023 Guests of Honour and Jury Members

The Guest of Honour includes Amitabh Shah, Founder Yuva Unstoppable, Anuj Ramatri, Filmmaker and Climate Enthuastics, Dr. Ashok K Pandey, Education Leader and director Ahlcon, Raman Bajaj MD Millennium and Surendra Bairagi, Changemaker. The list of jury members are Prabhjot Sodhi, CEE, Ex UNDP, Andrea Pereira, Founder GiveBack, Rakesh Khatri, Nest Man of India, Sandeep Malhotra, Advisor Ex MD, IFFCO Kisan, Positive Rishikumar, Director, Yuva Unstoppable and Anshul Alagh, CEO, Council of Royal Roots.

Global Sustainability Awards 2023 Highlights

The event featured keynote speeches delivered by distinguished sustainability experts, providing invaluable insights and perspectives on sustainable practices. Additionally, winners from diverse categories were honoured with awards, recognizing their exceptional contributions.

Attendees were captivated by inspiring accounts of sustainability initiatives undertaken by dedicated educators, students, and schools, further reinforcing the importance of collective efforts towards a sustainable future.