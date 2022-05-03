GSEB 12th Science Result 2022: Gujarat Board to Declare HSC Science Stream Results Expected Soon, Know Tentative Date Here

GSEB 12th Science Result 2022 Soon: With the Gujarat Board Exam 2022 concluded successfully for HSC and SSC students, the wait now begins for the declaration of GSEB HSC Science Stream Result 2022. As per reports, Gujarat Board Class 12 Science Result 2022 for HSC students is likely to be declared soon. Typically, the GSEB declares HSC Science Stream Result first, followed by HSC General Stream Result for Arts and Commerce students and finally Gujarat Board SSC Results for Class 10 students. As of now, Gujarat Board 12th Science Result 2022 is likely to be declared soon, most likely in the 3rd week of May 2022.

What is Gujarat GSEB HSC Science Result 2022 Date?

Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) is expected to declare the Gujarat Class 12 Science Stream Result 2022 soon. While the exact date for the declaration of GSEB HSC Result is still awaited from the board, media reports have hinted that the science stream result will be declared in the 3rd Week of May 2022. The report also says that similar to previous years, the Gujarat HSC Science Result 2022 will be declared online and published in the form of a digital scorecard which students will be able to obtain from official website - gseb.org and gipl.in.

Evaluation Completed for Gujarat 12th Science Result 2022

A report filed by a leading media agency has quoted official from the Gujarat Board as saying that GSEB has prioritized assessment and evaluation of answer sheets for science stream students so that Gujarat 12th Science Result can be declared first. The report also says that the evaluation work for GSEB HSC Science Result 2022 is complete and the result is in its final stages of preparation. In line with this, students should expect GSEB Class 12 Science Results 2022 to be declared in the 3rd Week of May 2022.

On the other hand, Gujarat Board officials have noted that “GSHSEB Class 12 general paper assessment is still not complete as the Gujarat board started evaluating science papers first.” This means that the Gujarat 12th General Stream Result for Arts and Commerce stream students will be declared most likely in the 2nd week of June 2022.

