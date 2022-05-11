GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will release the Gujarat Board HSC Arts and Commerce Result 2022 in online mode at gseb.org. Also, a direct link will be provided on this page. Students will need to enter their seat number to check the GSEB HSC General Stream result 2022.

All the students have to collect the original result (mark sheet), and the scorecard from their school as the Gujarat 12th General stream online result will be provisional. To steer clear of speculation and misinformation, students are advised to follow jagranjosh.com for the latest news and updates about GSEB HSC Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce.

Gujarat HSC General Stream Result 2022 Arts and Commerce Highlights

Overview Specifications Board Name Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Exam Name Gujarat Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC- Class 12th General Stream) Exam Mode Offline Session 2021-22 Result Announcement Official Website gseb.org Result Mode Online Credentials Required Seat Number

GSEB HSC Result 2022 General Stream Date and Time

The Gujarat Board has not yet released any information related to the declaration of the GSEB 12th Commerce & Arts result. However, as per the trends, the Gujarat Board 12th result 2022 can be announced on the below-mentioned dates -

GSEB 12th General Result Date 2022 Arts and Commerce

Events Important Dates Gujarat 12th Exam Date 28th March to 12th April 2022 GSEB Board HSC (Arts and Commerce) Result May 2022

How To Check GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 General Stream in Online Mode?

After the GSEB releases class 12th Arts & Commerce result, the same will be made available on this page above. Thus, the students can bookmark this page and stay tuned to the latest news related to the Gujarat Board HSC General Result 2022.

Step 1st - Go to the official website of Gujarat Board - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - On the homepage, click on the - GSEB Gujarat Board HSC Result 2022 (Arts and Commerce).

Step 3rd - A login window will be displayed on the screen.

Step 4th - Enter seat number to check the GSEB result 2022 Arts and Commerce 12th exams.

Step 5th - GSEB 12th General stream results 2022 will appear on the screen.

Step 6th - Download the GSEB HSC 2022 result and keep it safe for future reference.

Gujarat Board Result 2022 for Class 12th General Stream Students - Online Result Window and Checking Procedure

Here we have provided a sample image of the GSEB 12th result for Arts & Commerce checking procedure for class 12th. They can check the images below to understand better -

Step 1st - Go to the official link - gseb.org.

Step 2nd - Click on ‘Board Website’. This page will appear on the screen.

Step 3rd - Click on the GSEB HSC General Stream result tab. A login window will appear on the screen.

Step 4th - The Gujarat Board 12th Arts and Commerce result 2022 will be displayed after entering the seat number.

What details will be mentioned in GSEB HSC General Result 2022 for Arts and Commerce Stream?

The online Gujarat Board 12th Arts & Commerce result 2022 will be provisional. Therefore, students must ensure that the details mentioned on it are correct. Here, we have provided the details that are expected to be mentioned on the GSEB Board 2022 result for class 12th based on last year's data. Check details here -

Name of the student

Seat number

Grades

Name of subjects

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Subject-wise grade

Percentile rank

Qualifying status

Remarks

GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce Result 2022 - Grading System

Grades Marks Grade Point A1 91-100 10 A2 81-90 9 B1 75-80 8 B2 62-70 7 C1 51-60 6 C2 45-50 5 D 33-40 4

GSEB Board 12th General Stream Result 2022 Statistics

Along with the Gujarat Board HSC result 2022, the board is also expected to release the statistics. In GSEB 12th Arts and Science result 2021, 4,00127 students passed in the exam. Here students can check the past few year's Gujarat Board General Stream result statistics -

GSEB 12th General Stream Result Statistics 2021

Particulars General (Arts & Commerce) Number of regular students appeared 4,00127 Total passed students 4,00127 Overall pass percentage 100% Pass percentage for Male 100% Pass percentage for Female 100%

Gujarat HSC General Stream Result Statistics

Years Total Number of Students Appeared Girls’ Pass % Boys’ Pass % Overall Pass % 2021 (repeater and private students) 1,14,193 35.45 24.31 27.83 2020 3,71,771 82.20 70.97 76.29 2019 3,55,562 79.27 67.94 73.27

What After the Announcement of GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022?

After checking the Gujarat Board 12th result 2022 for General Stream, the students are advised to take a printout of the scorecard. Until the official mark sheet is issued by the Gujarat Board, the students can use the provisional mark sheet released online. After the release of the original GSEB 12th Arts and Commerce result 2022 mark sheet, it is advised that the students must collect the same from their respective schools once they are issued by the Gujarat Board. Further, they will be eligible for admission to the college of their choice.

GSEB Result 2022 Class 12 General Stream - Re-evaluation or Scrutiny of Result

In case a student is not satisfied with the marks secured in the Gujarat Board General Stream Result 2022, then they can opt for re-checking or re-evaluation of their answer sheets. In rechecking, the students can get their answer sheets rechecked by an independent examiner appointed by the Gujarat Board while in re-evaluation, only the marks are calculated again and the answer sheet is looked for an unevaluated answer.

The Gujarat Board offers rechecking and re-evaluation facility to the students who are not content with the marks awarded to them in the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022. The facility can be availed of by the students by paying a requisite fee. In case of a change in marks, the same would be updated by the Gujarat Board in the original mark sheet.

Gujarat HSC General Stream Result 2022: Compartmental Examination

If a student, unfortunately, fails to pass the GSEB 12th General Stream Examination 2022, then they can appear in the compartmental examination conducted by the Gujarat Board. The compartmental examination is conducted by the Gujarat Board every year to save the academic year of such students. It is to be noted that the students who fail to pass in one or two subjects can appear in the compartmental examination at a cost of the nominal fee charged by the Board. More information can be obtained by the students by visiting the official website of the Gujarat Board.

Gujarat Board 12th General Stream Result Arts and Commerce - Toppers

Like other educational boards, the Gujarat Board will also announce the names of the toppers after the formal declaration of the GSEB HSC General Stream Result 2022. The students will be able to access the list of the toppers of Gujarat HSC General Stream Result 2022 through the official website of the Gujarat Board- www.gseb.org.

About Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB)

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) was established in the year 1960 to prescribe syllabus, study material, education policies for secondary and higher secondary education in the state of Gujarat. The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) also conducts examinations at the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level.

Every year, lakhs of students appear for the Gujarat Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and the Higher Secondary (School) Certificate (HSC) level examinations conducted by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB). It also conducts the GUJCET entrance examination for engineering admissions in the state.