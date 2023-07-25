GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Result 2023 Declared, Get Direct Link Here

GSEB Class 12 Science Supplementary Result 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the Gujarat 12th Science stream supplementary results. Candidates who have appeared for the GSEB HSC supplementary exams can check their results on the official website.

Gujarat board conducted the GSEB class 12 Purak exam (supplementary) from July 10 to 13, 2023. Candidates who were unable to clear the board exams in the first attempt and those who wanted to improve their scores were eligible to apply for the supplementary exams.

The GSEB HSC Science July-2023 Purak Exam Result is available on the official website - gseb.org. To check the Gujarat Board 12thsupplementary result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the seat number and captcha in the result link. Click on the direct link given below to check the Gujarat HSC science supplementary result 2023.

Gujarat HSC Science Supplementary Result 2023 - Statistics

Particulars Data Candidates registered 13754 Candidates appeared 11967 Eligible for certificates 2855 Pass percentage 23.86

How to Check Gujarat Class 12 Supplementary Result 2023

Gujarat board class 12 supplementary results have been announced on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB

Step 2: Enter the seat number and captcha in the given link

Step 3: The GSEB supplementary exam will be released

Step 4: Download the scorecard for further reference

Gujarat Board Result 2023 Statistics

This year the Gujarat board class 12 results were announced on May 2, 2023. As per data available. A total of 1,10,042 students appeared for the board exams from which 71.116 students passed. The overall pass percentage recorded for the science stream was 65.58%

