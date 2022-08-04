    GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2022 (Declared): Check Gujarat 12th Science, General Results for July Purak Pariksha at gseb.org

    GSEB HSC Supplementary Results 2022 (Declared): Gujarat Board has declared the GSEB Class 12 Results for July Purak Pariksha for both General, HSC Stream Students. Check GSEB HSC General, Science Streams Results for Supplementary Examination online via the official website - gseb.org. Get Direct Link Here.

    Updated: Aug 4, 2022 10:40 IST
    GSEB HSC Supplementary Results 2022 (Declared): Ending the long wait, the Gujarat Board Class 12 Supplementary Results 2022 have been announced today. GSEB - Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, has declared the GSEB HSC Result 2022 for July Purak Pariksha for both General and Science stream students. Candidates who had failed or secured compartmental result in the GSEB HSC Results announced earlier and have appeared for the Purak Pariksha held in July, can now check their individual results online. To check GSEB HSC Supply Results, candidates need to log onto the exam portal - gseb.org website. To make checking of the Gujarat Board Class 12 Supplementary Results 2022 online, a direct link for the same has also been placed below:

    Check GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2022 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    GSEB HSC Class 12 Supplementary Results 2022 - Key Statistical Highlights

    Along with the release of the Class 12 Results for Gujarat Board Purak Pariksha, the board has also notified key highlights and statistics for the same. In terms of stream-wise pass percentage, the success ratio for Science stream students was 29.29% while the same for General Stream students stood at 62.72%. Other key highlights of GSEB HSC Supplementary Result 2022 can be found below:

    Field

    Statistics

    Number of students registered for HSC Science supply exam

    14039

    Number of students appeared in HSC Science supply exam

    12250

    Number of students pass

    3588

    Overall pass percentage

    29.29%

    Number of students registered for HSC general stream supply exam

    41167

    Number of students appeared in HSC general stream supply exam

    37457

    Number of students pass

    23494

    Overall pass percentage

    62.72%

    How to check GSEB Gujarat Board 12th Supplementary Result 2022 online?

    Like it was done for March examination, the GSEB HSC Purak Pariksha Results 2022 have also been declared online and made available to the students online via the official website. Students need to log onto the exam portal - gseb.org to check their individual GSEB 12th Supplementary Results for Science and General Stream Results. On the homepage, you will find input fields for Seat Number and Registration Number. After submitting your exam registration number, the GSEB 12th Supplementary Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen, which can be downloaded in PDF format on your device.

