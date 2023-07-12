Gujarat NEET PG 2023 Counselling Notice Issued for PwD Candidates, Check Details Here

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023: The Admission Committee for Professional Post-Graduate Medical Education Courses (ACPPGMEC) has informed that those candidates who have applied in the PwD category for admission into postgraduate medical and dental (MD/MS/Diploma/CPS and MDS) programmes of Gujarat state are instructed to bring their original disability certificate, all old reports and other necessary documents at the time of the assessment of their disability.

As per the recent updates, the disability verification will be done in physical mode tomorrow, July 13, 2023. Candidates are required to present at the Government Spine Institute, Government physiotherapy college, New Civil Hospital Campus, Asarwa, Ahmedabad at 09:30 am. The examination authority has also released the list of candidates who have applied under the PwD category.

According to the official notice, those candidates who will remain absent for verification of their disability by the Medical Board will have no right to admission under the PwD category. It is advisable for the candidates to must present at the given time for the physical verification process.

List of the PwD category candidates

Gujarat NEET PG Counselling 2023

The ACPPGMEC committee concluded the registration process for the Gujarat NEET PG counselling on July 7, 2023. Those candidates who will be granted seats in Gujarat NEET PG 2023 counselling will have to report to the allotted colleges. At the time of reporting, they need to submit their original documents for Gujarat MBBS admission.

Documents required for Gujarat NEET PG admission 2023

Shortlisted candidates are required to submit the relevant documents at the time of the Gujarat NEET PG admissions. Check some of the documents in the given list below:

Gujarat MBBS/BDS seat allotment letter

Payment receipt of the admission fee at the bank

NEET scorecard

Caste certificate (if any)

EWS certificate (if required)

Marksheet of class 10th, 12th

Address proof

