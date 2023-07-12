  1. Home
  2. News
  3. CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling registration 2023 starts, check last date to apply for MBBS/BDS/BAMS here

CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling registration 2023 starts, check last date to apply for MBBS/BDS/BAMS here

Puducherry NEET Counselling 2023: CENTAC has released the application process from today for NEET counselling. For admission to MBBS, BDS, BAMS courses in Puducherry at govt and private medical colleges can be done by registering at centacpuducherry.in by July 18, 2023. Check notice pdf here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 12, 2023 14:11 IST
CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling registration 2023
CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling registration 2023

CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling 2023: The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) Puducherry has announced the counselling registration dates for the admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda and BVSc & AH courses today. As per the notice released, the Puducherry NEET counselling registration 2023 has started online at centacpuducherry.in. The last date to register for CENTAC NEET counselling is July 18, 2023. 

While filling up the form, candidates have to upload the necessary documents such as category documents, and NEET scorecard and select the courses for which they are applying. CENTAC states in the notice that, “Candidates should ensure that they are entering All India Counselling Rank against NEET Rank while filling up the application.”

CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates 

As of now, only registration dates have been announced for MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda and BVSc & AH courses. Candidates can check below the dates: 

Events 

Dates 

CENTAC Puducherry NEET counselling registration

July 12, 2023

Last date to apply 

July 18, 2023

How to Register for CENTAC NEET 2023 Counselling? 

Eligible candidates have to apply for Puducherry NEET UG counselling online at the official website. They can follow the steps mentioned below to register for CENTAC NEET counselling process:

Step 1: Go to the official website: centacpuducherry.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register link under NEET UG section 

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details
Step 5: Login and fill up the mandatory information 

Step 6: Upload the specified documents and pay the application fee

Check CENTAC NEET Counselling Notice PDF Here

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling Registration Fees 2023 

While registering, candidates are also required to pay the prescribed fees. They can check the table below for detailed information: 

Quota

Application Fee for Unreserved Category

Application Fee for SC/ST/PWD Category

Government

Rs.1,000

Rs.500

Government & Management Quota

Rs.2,000

Rs.1,000

Other States (Management Quota only eligible)

Rs.2,000

Rs.1,000

NRI/NRI-SP/OCI/PIO

Rs.5,000

NA

CENTAC NEET Counselling 2023 Course-wise Availability of Seats (Quota)

There will be four rounds of CENTAC NEET 2023 counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. There are approximately 450 MBBS, 200 BDS, and 63 seats each in BAMS and BVSc & AH courses.

Courses

Availability of Seats

Medical

Government, UT of Puducherry – Minority (Christian and Telugu), All India Management, NRI

Dental

Government, UT of Puducherry (Minority), All India Management, NRI

Ayurveda

Government

BVSc & AH

National Self-Supporting and NRI

Also Read: NEET counselling 2023 likely to begin this week, check state-wise registration dates and govt seats here

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Board Name
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023