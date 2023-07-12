CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling registration 2023 starts, check last date to apply for MBBS/BDS/BAMS here

CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling 2023: The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) Puducherry has announced the counselling registration dates for the admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda and BVSc & AH courses today. As per the notice released, the Puducherry NEET counselling registration 2023 has started online at centacpuducherry.in. The last date to register for CENTAC NEET counselling is July 18, 2023.

While filling up the form, candidates have to upload the necessary documents such as category documents, and NEET scorecard and select the courses for which they are applying. CENTAC states in the notice that, “Candidates should ensure that they are entering All India Counselling Rank against NEET Rank while filling up the application.”

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

As of now, only registration dates have been announced for MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda and BVSc & AH courses. Candidates can check below the dates:

Events Dates CENTAC Puducherry NEET counselling registration July 12, 2023 Last date to apply July 18, 2023

How to Register for CENTAC NEET 2023 Counselling?

Eligible candidates have to apply for Puducherry NEET UG counselling online at the official website. They can follow the steps mentioned below to register for CENTAC NEET counselling process:

Step 1: Go to the official website: centacpuducherry.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on register link under NEET UG section

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details

Step 5: Login and fill up the mandatory information

Step 6: Upload the specified documents and pay the application fee

Puducherry NEET UG Counselling Registration Fees 2023

While registering, candidates are also required to pay the prescribed fees. They can check the table below for detailed information:

Quota Application Fee for Unreserved Category Application Fee for SC/ST/PWD Category Government Rs.1,000 Rs.500 Government & Management Quota Rs.2,000 Rs.1,000 Other States (Management Quota only eligible) Rs.2,000 Rs.1,000 NRI/NRI-SP/OCI/PIO Rs.5,000 NA

CENTAC NEET Counselling 2023 Course-wise Availability of Seats (Quota)

There will be four rounds of CENTAC NEET 2023 counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. There are approximately 450 MBBS, 200 BDS, and 63 seats each in BAMS and BVSc & AH courses.

Courses Availability of Seats Medical Government, UT of Puducherry – Minority (Christian and Telugu), All India Management, NRI Dental Government, UT of Puducherry (Minority), All India Management, NRI Ayurveda Government BVSc & AH National Self-Supporting and NRI

