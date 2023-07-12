CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling registration 2023 starts, check last date to apply for MBBS/BDS/BAMS here

CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling 2023: The Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) Puducherry has announced the counselling registration dates for the admission to MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda and BVSc & AH courses today. As per the notice released, the Puducherry NEET counselling registration 2023 has started online at centacpuducherry.in. The last date to register for CENTAC NEET counselling is July 18, 2023.
While filling up the form, candidates have to upload the necessary documents such as category documents, and NEET scorecard and select the courses for which they are applying. CENTAC states in the notice that, “Candidates should ensure that they are entering All India Counselling Rank against NEET Rank while filling up the application.”
CENTAC Puducherry NEET Counselling 2023 Registration - Direct Link (Available Now)
Puducherry NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates
As of now, only registration dates have been announced for MBBS, BDS, Ayurveda and BVSc & AH courses. Candidates can check below the dates:
Events
Dates
CENTAC Puducherry NEET counselling registration
July 12, 2023
Last date to apply
July 18, 2023
How to Register for CENTAC NEET 2023 Counselling?
Eligible candidates have to apply for Puducherry NEET UG counselling online at the official website. They can follow the steps mentioned below to register for CENTAC NEET counselling process:
Step 1: Go to the official website: centacpuducherry.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on register link under NEET UG section
Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen
Step 4: Register by entering all the asked details
Step 5: Login and fill up the mandatory information
Step 6: Upload the specified documents and pay the application fee
Check CENTAC NEET Counselling Notice PDF Here
Puducherry NEET UG Counselling Registration Fees 2023
While registering, candidates are also required to pay the prescribed fees. They can check the table below for detailed information:
Quota
Application Fee for Unreserved Category
Application Fee for SC/ST/PWD Category
Government
Rs.1,000
Rs.500
Government & Management Quota
Rs.2,000
Rs.1,000
Other States (Management Quota only eligible)
Rs.2,000
Rs.1,000
NRI/NRI-SP/OCI/PIO
Rs.5,000
NA
CENTAC NEET Counselling 2023 Course-wise Availability of Seats (Quota)
There will be four rounds of CENTAC NEET 2023 counselling: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round and Stray Vacancy Round. There are approximately 450 MBBS, 200 BDS, and 63 seats each in BAMS and BVSc & AH courses.
Courses
Availability of Seats
Medical
Government, UT of Puducherry – Minority (Christian and Telugu), All India Management, NRI
|
Dental
Government, UT of Puducherry (Minority), All India Management, NRI
|
Ayurveda
Government
BVSc & AH
National Self-Supporting and NRI
