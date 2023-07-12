NEET counselling 2023 likely to begin this week, check state-wise registration dates and govt seats here

NEET Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the counselling rounds of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) by this week for the undergraduate and postgraduate candidates. The official confirmation is still awaited for the release of NEET UG counselling date and time for different rounds. Those who have successfully passed the medical entrance exam can register to participate in NEET counselling 2023 online at mcc.nic.in.

The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2023 is held in four rounds namely rounds 1, 2, mop up and stray vacancy. According to last year's trends, MCC is expected to conduct each round of counselling separately. Candidates will be notified regarding the same, once the NEET UG counselling session begins.

State-wise NEET UG Counselling 2023 Updates

NEET counselling is held separately for all India quota (15% seats) and state quota (85%). Each state has their own counselling authority to conduct state quota admissions. While some states have started registrations, most of them are yet to begin the process. Check below the names of the states where counselling admission has started:

Telangana NEET Counselling 2023: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has started the registration for TS NEET counselling at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to apply for Telangana NEET UG is July 14, 2023. Candidates from the OC and BC categories must pay a non-refundable application cost of Rs 3500, while those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories must pay a charge of Rs 2900.

Tamil Nadu Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu will end the counselling registration process for the NEET UG for government and management quota seats today: July 12, 2023 at 5 PM. Qualified NEET candidates can apply for the TN NEET counselling at tnmedicalselection.net. In order to register for the NEET UG counselling, candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed registration fee.

Assam NEET Counselling 2023: DME, Assam has started the application process for admission into the MBBS course for the special quota candidates. They are required to fill the application form with all the necessary documents as per the provision of the MBBS/BDS admission rule 2017 which can be accessed online at dme.assam.gov.in. The Assam NEET counselling application form 2023 for special quota candidates need to be submitted at the office (2nd floor, Room No. 5) on or before July 14, 2023, during office hour by hand.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2023: DHTE has started the AP NEET UG counselling registrations. Candidates can do the provisional registration, upload relevant documents, and get responses to queries (if any) till July 18, 2023 at apdhte.nic.in. After the registration process is completed, the authorities will release the list of eligible registered candidates on July 26, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seats

Candidates can check below the state-wise number of govt colleges and seats in the table provided below:

State Name Government Colleges Government Seats Andaman & Nicobar Islands 1 100 Andhra Pradesh 13 2485 Arunachal Pradesh 1 50 Assam 9 1150 Bihar 12 1515 Chandigarh 1 150 Chhattisgarh 8 965 Dadra & Nagar Haveli 1 150 Daman & Diu Delhi 8 1247 Goa 1 180 Gujarat 18 3700 Haryana 5 710 Himachal Pradesh 7 770 Jammu and Kashmir 9 1047 Jharkhand 7 680 Karnataka 21 3150 Kerala 10 1555 Madhya Pradesh 14 2180 Maharashtra 29 4825 Manipur 2 225 Meghalaya 1 50 Mizoram 1 100 Odisha 9 1375 Puducherry 2 380 Punjab 5 800 Rajasthan 17 3055 Sikkim 0 0 Tamil Nadu 38 5225 Telangana 11 1840 Tripura 1 125 Uttar Pradesh 35 4303 Uttarakhand 5 700 West Bengal 20 3225 Total 322 48012

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023 Updates Here