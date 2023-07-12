NEET counselling 2023 likely to begin this week, check state-wise registration dates and govt seats here

  1. Home
NEET Counselling 2023: MCC is expected to start counselling rounds by this week. All the NEET-qualified candidates can register to participate in counselling online at mcc.nic.in. Get latest updates here

Updated: Jul 12, 2023 13:27 IST
NEET Counselling 2023: Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to start the counselling rounds of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) by this week for the undergraduate and postgraduate candidates. The official confirmation is still awaited for the release of NEET UG counselling date and time for different rounds. Those who have successfully passed the medical entrance exam can register to participate in NEET counselling 2023 online at mcc.nic.in. 

The NEET AIQ counselling process for 2023 is held in four rounds namely rounds 1, 2, mop up and stray vacancy.  According to last year's trends, MCC is expected to conduct each round of counselling separately. Candidates will be notified regarding the same, once the NEET UG counselling session begins.

State-wise NEET UG Counselling 2023 Updates 

NEET counselling is held separately for all India quota (15% seats) and state quota (85%). Each state has their own counselling authority to conduct state quota admissions. While some states have started registrations, most of them are yet to begin the process. Check below the names of the states where counselling admission has started: 

  • Telangana NEET Counselling 2023: Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS) has started the registration for TS NEET counselling at tsmedadm.tsche.in. The last date to apply for Telangana NEET UG is July 14, 2023. Candidates from the OC and BC categories must pay a non-refundable application cost of Rs 3500, while those from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories must pay a charge of Rs 2900.
  • Tamil Nadu Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu will end the counselling registration process for the NEET UG for government and management quota seats today: July 12, 2023 at 5 PM. Qualified NEET candidates can apply for the TN NEET counselling at tnmedicalselection.net. In order to register for the NEET UG counselling, candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed registration fee.
  • Assam NEET Counselling 2023: DME, Assam has started the application process for admission into the MBBS course for the special quota candidates. They are required to fill the application form with all the necessary documents as per the provision of the MBBS/BDS admission rule 2017 which can be accessed online at dme.assam.gov.in. The Assam NEET counselling application form 2023 for special quota candidates need to be submitted at the office (2nd floor, Room No. 5) on or before July 14, 2023, during office hour by hand.
  • Arunachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2023: DHTE has started the AP NEET UG counselling registrations. Candidates can do the provisional registration, upload relevant documents, and get responses to queries (if any) till July 18, 2023 at apdhte.nic.in. After the registration process is completed, the authorities will release the list of eligible registered candidates on July 26, 2023.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Seats 

Candidates can check below the state-wise number of govt colleges and seats in the table provided below: 

State Name

Government Colleges

Government Seats

Andaman & Nicobar Islands

1

100

Andhra Pradesh

13

2485

Arunachal Pradesh

1

50

Assam

9

1150

Bihar

12

1515

Chandigarh

1

150

Chhattisgarh

8

965

Dadra & Nagar Haveli

1

150

Daman & Diu

    

Delhi

8

1247

Goa

1

180

Gujarat

18

3700

Haryana

5

710

Himachal Pradesh

7

770

Jammu and Kashmir

9

1047

Jharkhand

7

680

Karnataka

21

3150

Kerala

10

1555

Madhya Pradesh

14

2180

Maharashtra

29

4825

Manipur

2

225

Meghalaya

1

50

Mizoram

1

100

Odisha

9

1375

Puducherry

2

380

Punjab

5

800

Rajasthan

17

3055

Sikkim

0

0

Tamil Nadu

38

5225

Telangana

11

1840

Tripura

1

125

Uttar Pradesh

35

4303

Uttarakhand

5

700

West Bengal

20

3225

Total

322

48012

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023 Updates Here 

