NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Schedule, Registration Date and Latest News

NEET 2023 Counselling: MCC is expected to release the counselling dates of NEET UG for all qualified candidates soon at mcc.nic.in. Once the NEET UG counselling starts, they have to register, fill in the choice of course and colleges and pay the fee. Get latest updates on medical counselling schedule, dates etc.
Get here all latest news updates related to NEET UG and PG Counselling
NEET Counselling 2023 Schedule Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 counselling schedule anytime now. All the qualified candidates have to register for counselling online at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling is held for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & IP University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and BSc Nursing (only 8 Central Institutes).
Earlier, the NEET result was announced on June 13, 2023. This year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates qualified in the medical entrance exam. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (1,39,961) followed by Maharashtra (1,31,008). As per reports, 56.21% of candidates who appeared in the NEET 2023 passed the medical entrance exam.
Check Latest Updates on NEET Counselling Schedule 2023 Date!
05 Jul, 2023 03:04 PM IST
The NEET counselling process is conducted primarily for the MBBS BDS and B.Sc. Nursing courses. For the State NEET counselling rounds, the courses for admission are MBBS BDS B.A. MS BUMS and BHMS rounds. The courses may vary from state to state, but the MBBS and BDS courses are common all across. For the 15% AIQ seats, the NEET counselling for B.A. MS BUMS and BHMS courses are conducted separately by the requisite department and authorities.
05 Jul, 2023 02:53 PM IST
Candidates have to register to participate in the counselling rounds. Go through the steps to know how to register:
Step 1: Go to official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on: Online Registration tab
Step 3: Enter the NEET Roll Number, Password and Security Pin
Step 4: Fill in details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details mentioned on their NEET result
Step 5: Pay the fees, submit and take a printout
05 Jul, 2023 02:40 PM IST
NEET counselling is segregated into two categories, central or national, and state counselling. The central counselling for NEET is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The NEET counselling process conducted by MCC is for admission to the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. On the other hand, State Authorities or the Education Department of various states conduct NEET state counselling for the 85 per cent state quota seats.
05 Jul, 2023 02:28 PM IST
Candidates can check the table below to know All India Seat Quota reservation:
|
Category
|
Reservation Percentage
|
SC
|
15%
|
ST
|
7.5%
|
PwBD
|
5% (Horizontal Reservation)
|
OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)
|
27% only in National Institutes/Central
Universities
|
EWS
|
10% only in National Institutes/Central Universities
05 Jul, 2023 02:12 PM IST
As per the updates, the state authorities will commence the counselling for 85% of the remaining seats in government medical colleges and 100% of the seats in state-sponsored medical colleges. The NEET counselling will vary from state to state. The state rules for state NEET counselling will govern admissions to Admission in MBBS in government colleges and admission to private medical colleges.
05 Jul, 2023 02:06 PM IST
Candidates appearing for the counselling rounds can check the state-wise seats below:
|
State Name
|
Government Colleges
|
Government Seats
|
Andaman & Nicobar Islands
|
1
|
100
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
13
|
2485
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
1
|
50
|
Assam
|
9
|
1150
|
Bihar
|
12
|
1515
|
Chandigarh
|
1
|
150
|
Chhattisgarh
|
8
|
965
|
Dadra & Nagar Haveli
|
1
|
150
|
Daman & Diu
|
Delhi
|
8
|
1247
|
Goa
|
1
|
180
|
Gujarat
|
18
|
3700
|
Haryana
|
5
|
710
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
7
|
770
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
9
|
1047
|
Jharkhand
|
7
|
680
|
Karnataka
|
21
|
3150
|
Kerala
|
10
|
1555
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
14
|
2180
|
Maharashtra
|
29
|
4825
|
Manipur
|
2
|
225
|
Meghalaya
|
1
|
50
|
Mizoram
|
1
|
100
|
Odisha
|
9
|
1375
|
Puducherry
|
2
|
380
|
Punjab
|
5
|
800
|
Rajasthan
|
17
|
3055
|
Sikkim
|
0
|
0
|
Tamil Nadu
|
38
|
5225
|
Telangana
|
11
|
1840
|
Tripura
|
1
|
125
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
35
|
4303
|
Uttarakhand
|
5
|
700
|
West Bengal
|
20
|
3225
|
Total
|
322
|
48012
05 Jul, 2023 01:44 PM IST
The registration fees for NEET counselling in the table provided below is based on last year. The same will be updated as the updated notification along with NEET UG counselling dates are released. Check the table below:
|
Category
|
Fee (in Rs)
|
Non-refundable fee
|
15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities
|
General
|
Rs.1,000
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD
|
Rs.500
|
Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
Rs.5,000
|
Refundable tuition fee
|
15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities
|
General
|
Rs.10,000
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD
|
Rs.5,000
|
Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
Rs.2,00,000
05 Jul, 2023 01:32 PM IST
Candidates reporting to the allocated institute for confirmation of admission must carry the following documents with them:
NEET admit card
NEET result
Class 10 mark sheet and certificate
Class 12 mark sheet and certificate
Govt-issued photo ID proof
Six to eight passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET 2023 application form)
Caste Certificate (if applicable)
Disability Certificate (if applicable)
Provisional allotment letter
05 Jul, 2023 01:23 PM IST
Based on last year, it is expected that this year too, there will be four rounds of NEET 2023 counselling, which are as follows:
Round 1
Round 2
Mop-up Round
Stray Vacancy Round
After the conclusion of the first four rounds of NEET UG counselling, there will be additional rounds to fill up the vacant seats. The number of rounds may further increase depending on the seat vacancy.
05 Jul, 2023 01:17 PM IST
To participate in the counselling process for admission to top MBBS colleges, candidates must meet the below-mentioned eligibility requirements:
They must qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
They must be registered on the official website of MCC
All candidates, including candidates from the UT of J&K, can participate in the counselling for AIQ seats and deemed universities
05 Jul, 2023 01:13 PM IST
Candidates can check the table for the overview of NEET UG counselling:
|
Particulars
|
Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Medical Counselling Committee
|
Counselling Website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Mode of NEET Counselling
|
Online
|
Types of NEET Counselling
|
Central and States
|
Types of Seat Quota for NEET Counselling
|
All India Quota (AIQ)
State Quota (AQ)
|
Ratio of Seat Types of NEET Counselling
|
AIQ: 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats
State Quota: 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state
|
Institutes Participating in NEET UG Counselling
|
All government and private medical, dental and certain nursing colleges