NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Schedule, Registration Date and Latest News

NEET 2023 Counselling: MCC is expected to release the counselling dates of NEET UG for all qualified candidates soon at mcc.nic.in. Once the NEET UG counselling starts, they have to register, fill in the choice of course and colleges and pay the fee. Get latest updates on medical counselling schedule, dates etc.

Updated: 05 Jul, 2023 03:04 PM IST
Get here all latest news updates related to NEET UG and PG Counselling 

NEET Counselling 2023 dates likely to be announced soonCandidates can register for NEET UG counselling at mcc.nic.inThis year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates qualified in NEET UG exam

NEET Counselling 2023 Schedule Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 counselling schedule anytime now. All the qualified candidates have to register for counselling online at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling is held for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & IP University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and BSc Nursing (only 8 Central Institutes).

Earlier, the NEET result was announced on June 13, 2023. This year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates qualified in the medical entrance exam. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (1,39,961) followed by Maharashtra (1,31,008). As per reports, 56.21% of candidates who appeared in the NEET 2023 passed the medical entrance exam.

  • 05 Jul, 2023 03:04 PM IST

    What are the courses for which the NEET UG counselling is conducted?

    The NEET counselling process is conducted primarily for the MBBS BDS and B.Sc. Nursing courses. For the State NEET counselling rounds, the courses for admission are MBBS BDS B.A. MS BUMS and BHMS rounds. The courses may vary from state to state, but the MBBS and BDS courses are common all across. For the 15% AIQ seats, the NEET counselling for B.A. MS BUMS and BHMS courses are conducted separately by the requisite department and authorities.


  • 05 Jul, 2023 02:53 PM IST

    How to apply for NEET Counselling Registration 2023?

    Candidates have to register to participate in the counselling rounds. Go through the steps to know how to register: 

    • Step 1: Go to official website of MCC: mcc.nic.in 

    • Step 2: On the homepage, click on: Online Registration tab

    • Step 3: Enter the NEET Roll Number, Password and Security Pin

    • Step 4: Fill in details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details mentioned on their NEET result

    • Step 5: Pay the fees, submit and take a printout

  • 05 Jul, 2023 02:40 PM IST

    Who conducts NEET counselling?

    NEET counselling is segregated into two categories, central or national, and state counselling. The central counselling for NEET is conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC). The NEET counselling process conducted by MCC is for admission to the 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. On the other hand, State Authorities or the Education Department of various states conduct NEET state counselling for the 85 per cent state quota seats.

  • 05 Jul, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    Reservation of AIQ Seats in NEET

    Candidates can check the table below to know All India Seat Quota reservation:

    Category

    Reservation Percentage

    SC

    15%

    ST

    7.5%

    PwBD

    5% (Horizontal Reservation)

    OBC (Non-Creamy Layer)

    27% only in National Institutes/Central

    Universities

    EWS

    10% only in National Institutes/Central Universities

  • 05 Jul, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    NEET State Quota Counselling 2023

    As per the updates, the state authorities will commence the counselling for 85% of the remaining seats in government medical colleges and 100% of the seats in state-sponsored medical colleges. The NEET counselling will vary from state to state. The state rules for state NEET counselling will govern admissions to Admission in MBBS in government colleges and admission to private medical colleges.


  • 05 Jul, 2023 02:06 PM IST

    NEET UG Counselling Seats

    Candidates appearing for the counselling rounds can check the state-wise seats below: 

    State Name

    Government Colleges

    Government Seats

    Andaman & Nicobar Islands

    1

    100

    Andhra Pradesh

    13

    2485

    Arunachal Pradesh

    1

    50

    Assam

    9

    1150

    Bihar

    12

    1515

    Chandigarh

    1

    150

    Chhattisgarh

    8

    965

    Dadra & Nagar Haveli

    1

    150

    Daman & Diu

    		    

    Delhi

    8

    1247

    Goa

    1

    180

    Gujarat

    18

    3700

    Haryana

    5

    710

    Himachal Pradesh

    7

    770

    Jammu and Kashmir

    9

    1047

    Jharkhand

    7

    680

    Karnataka

    21

    3150

    Kerala

    10

    1555

    Madhya Pradesh

    14

    2180

    Maharashtra

    29

    4825

    Manipur

    2

    225

    Meghalaya

    1

    50

    Mizoram

    1

    100

    Odisha

    9

    1375

    Puducherry

    2

    380

    Punjab

    5

    800

    Rajasthan

    17

    3055

    Sikkim

    0

    0

    Tamil Nadu

    38

    5225

    Telangana

    11

    1840

    Tripura

    1

    125

    Uttar Pradesh

    35

    4303

    Uttarakhand

    5

    700

    West Bengal

    20

    3225

    Total

    322

    48012

  • 05 Jul, 2023 01:44 PM IST

    NEET Counselling Registration Fee

    The registration fees for NEET counselling in the table provided below is based on last year. The same will be updated as the updated notification along with NEET UG counselling dates are released. Check the table below: 

    Category

    Fee (in Rs)

    Non-refundable fee

    15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities

    General

    Rs.1,000

    SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD

    Rs.500

    Deemed Universities

    All categories

    Rs.5,000

    Refundable tuition fee

    15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities

    General

    Rs.10,000

    SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD

    Rs.5,000

    Deemed Universities

    All categories

    Rs.2,00,000

     

  • 05 Jul, 2023 01:32 PM IST

    Documents Required for NEET Counselling

    Candidates reporting to the allocated institute for confirmation of admission must carry the following documents with them:

    • NEET admit card

    • NEET result 

    • Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

    • Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

    • Govt-issued photo ID proof

    • Six to eight passport-sized photographs (preferably the same as the one submitted with the NEET 2023 application form)

    • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

    • Disability Certificate (if applicable)

    • Provisional allotment letter

  • 05 Jul, 2023 01:23 PM IST

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds

    Based on last year, it is expected that this year too, there will be four rounds of NEET 2023 counselling, which are as follows:

    • Round 1

    • Round 2

    • Mop-up Round

    • Stray Vacancy Round

    After the conclusion of the first four rounds of NEET UG counselling, there will be additional rounds to fill up the vacant seats. The number of rounds may further increase depending on the seat vacancy.

  • 05 Jul, 2023 01:17 PM IST

    Who can participate in NEET Counselling 2023?

    To participate in the counselling process for admission to top MBBS colleges, candidates must meet the below-mentioned eligibility requirements:

    • They must qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

    • They must be registered on the official website of MCC

    • All candidates, including candidates from the UT of J&K, can participate in the counselling for AIQ seats and deemed universities

  • 05 Jul, 2023 01:13 PM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2023 Highlights

    Candidates can check the table for the overview of NEET UG counselling: 

    Particulars

    Overview 

    Conducting Body

    Medical Counselling Committee

    Counselling Website

    mcc.nic.in

    Mode of NEET Counselling

    Online

    Types of NEET Counselling

    Central and States

    Types of Seat Quota for NEET Counselling

    All India Quota (AIQ)

    State Quota (AQ)

    Ratio of Seat Types of NEET Counselling

    AIQ: 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats

    State Quota: 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state

    Institutes Participating in NEET UG Counselling

    All government and private medical, dental and certain nursing colleges

