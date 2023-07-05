NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Schedule, Registration Date and Latest News

Get here all latest news updates related to NEET UG and PG Counselling

NEET Counselling 2023 Schedule Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will announce the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 counselling schedule anytime now. All the qualified candidates have to register for counselling online at mcc.nic.in. The NEET UG counselling is held for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & IP University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and BSc Nursing (only 8 Central Institutes).

Earlier, the NEET result was announced on June 13, 2023. This year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates qualified in the medical entrance exam. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (1,39,961) followed by Maharashtra (1,31,008). As per reports, 56.21% of candidates who appeared in the NEET 2023 passed the medical entrance exam.

