Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu will close the counselling registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 for Government and Management quota seats today, July 12, 2023. Qualified NEET candidates who are interested in applying for the TN NEET counselling and have not registered yet can apply through the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.
As per the official notification, the last date to complete the counselling registrations was July 10, 2023, but it got extended to July 12, 2023, upto 5 pm. In order to register for the NEET UG counselling, candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed registration fee.
TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)
TN NEET Counselling 2023 Dates
Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Tamil Nadu NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 for government and management seats in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Commencement of the NEET UG counselling registration
|
June 28, 2023
|
Last date to register for counselling
|
July 12, 2023 (till 5 pm)
|
Details related to the NEET counselling
|
To be notified on the official portal
Check the official notice here
How to fill out the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 registration form online?
Candidates can go through the below-given steps to register for the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 online.
Step 1: Go to the official website of TN NEET UG 2023 - tnmedicalselection.net
Step 2: Now, click on the registration link available on the screen
Step 3: After this, click on the application form as per the preferred quota i.e. Government and Management quota
Step 4: Enter all the details in the counselling application form
Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents as asked
Step 6: Make the online payment of the TN NEET UG Counselling registration fee according to the category
Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of the counselling registration confirmation form for future references
Also Read: Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Last Date Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.