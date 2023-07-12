Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
TN NEET UG Counselling 2023: DME, Tamil Nadu will close the registrations for NEET UG counselling today, July 12, 2023. Qualified NEET UG candidates who are yet to apply can register for government and management quota counselling at tnmedicalselection.net. Get direct lnik here

Updated: Jul 12, 2023 10:52 IST
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu will close the counselling registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 for Government and Management quota seats today, July 12, 2023. Qualified NEET candidates who are interested in applying for the TN NEET counselling and have not registered yet can apply through the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the official notification, the last date to complete the counselling registrations was July 10, 2023, but it got extended to July 12, 2023, upto 5 pm. In order to register for the NEET UG counselling, candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed registration fee. 

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

TN NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Tamil Nadu NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 for government and management seats in the table below:

Events

Dates

Commencement of the NEET UG counselling registration

June 28, 2023

Last date to register for counselling 

July 12, 2023 (till 5 pm)

Details related to the NEET counselling 

To be notified on the official portal

Check the official notice here  

How to fill out the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to register for the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TN NEET UG 2023 - tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Now, click on the registration link available on the screen

Step 3: After this, click on the application form as per the preferred quota i.e. Government and Management quota 

Step 4: Enter all the details in the counselling application form 

Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents as asked 

Step 6: Make the online payment of the TN NEET UG Counselling registration fee according to the category

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of the counselling registration confirmation form for future references

