Tamil Nadu NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Ends Today, Get Direct Link Here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tamil Nadu will close the counselling registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 for Government and Management quota seats today, July 12, 2023. Qualified NEET candidates who are interested in applying for the TN NEET counselling and have not registered yet can apply through the official website: tnmedicalselection.net.

As per the official notification, the last date to complete the counselling registrations was July 10, 2023, but it got extended to July 12, 2023, upto 5 pm. In order to register for the NEET UG counselling, candidates are required to make the online payment of the prescribed registration fee.

TN NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

TN NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

Medical aspirants can check the dates related to the Tamil Nadu NEET undergraduate counselling 2023 for government and management seats in the table below:

Events Dates Commencement of the NEET UG counselling registration June 28, 2023 Last date to register for counselling July 12, 2023 (till 5 pm) Details related to the NEET counselling To be notified on the official portal

Check the official notice here

How to fill out the Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2023 registration form online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to register for the TN NEET UG counselling 2023 online.

Step 1: Go to the official website of TN NEET UG 2023 - tnmedicalselection.net

Step 2: Now, click on the registration link available on the screen

Step 3: After this, click on the application form as per the preferred quota i.e. Government and Management quota

Step 4: Enter all the details in the counselling application form

Step 5: Upload all the relevant documents as asked

Step 6: Make the online payment of the TN NEET UG Counselling registration fee according to the category

Step 7: Download and print a hardcopy of the counselling registration confirmation form for future references

