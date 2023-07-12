Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Registrations Extended, Check Last Date Here

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has extended the last date to register for the Kerala PG programmes for admission into government medical colleges in the state and RCC, Thiruvananthapuram to July 18, 2023. Earlier the last date to submit the registration form was July 12, 2023. Candidates who are interested in applying for PG medical courses and have not applied yet can fill out the registration form through the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the released schedule, the examination authority will close the registration window for Kerala PG medical admission on July 18, 2023, at 4 PM. Medical aspirants are required to fill out all the details such as NEET roll number, date of birth, NEET rank, and access code in the login window to get registered. They are advised to read all the instructions available carefully before submitting the registration form.

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Kerala PG medical admission 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Registrations commence July 7, 2023 Last date to fill out the Kerala PG Medical registration form July 18, 2023 (till 4 pm)

Check the official notice here

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 Qualifying Criteria

Candidates who are seeking admission into postgraduate medical degree programmes in the state of Kerala for the academic year 2023 must qualify for the NEET PG 2023 exam. They must obtain the minimum qualifying criteria given below:

Category Qualifying Criteria General/EWS 50th percentile SC/ST/SEBC/SC-PD/ST-PD/SEBC-PD 40th percentile General(UR)-PD / EWS(EW)-PD 45th percentile

What are the steps to register for Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023?

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to register for the Kerala PG medical admission for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the Kerala PG Medical Admission 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill out all the details as required to register

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details such as application number, password and access code

Step 5: Enter the required information in the application form and upload the documents

Step 6: Pay the fees and then take a printout of it for future use

