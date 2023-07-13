JoSAA Counselling 2023: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Released, Get Direct Link Here

JoSAA 2023 Seat Allocation: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) round 3 seat allocation result has been announced on July 12, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the allocation round can check the results through the link on the official website.

Candidates allotted seats in the third allotment round can complete the online reporting - fee payment, document upload, and respond to queries from July 12 to 14, 2023. Candidates will also be provided with the facility to withdraw seats and exit from seat allocation in round 3 from July 13 to 14, 2023, and from July 13 to 15, 2023.

JoSAA 2023 round 3 counselling seat allocation list is available on the official website - josaa.nic.in. Candidates can also check the counselling seat allocation process through the steps available here.

How to Check JoSAA 2023 Round 3 Counselling Allocation

The JoSAA 2023 round 3 seat allocation result will be available on the official website. To check the results candidates are required to log in using their JoSAA login credentials.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JoSAA

Step 2: Click on the JoSAA round 3 seat allocation result link

Step 3: Enter the JEE Main application number and password

Step 4: The round 3 seat allocation result will be declared

Step 5: Download the JoSAA 2023 round 3 seat allocation results for further reference

A total of six rounds of seat allotment will be released for the admission process. The fourth round seat allocation result will be released on July 16, 2023, while the fifth and sixth round seat allocation results will be released on July 21 and July 26, 2023.

