Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 Released, Check Schedule Here

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar has issued the NEET UG counselling dates online. Candidates can check the complete schedule here

jagran josh
Updated: Jul 5, 2023 17:11 IST
Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar has released the dates for Arunachal Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling 2023 in online mode. As per the given schedule, the online counselling registration and documents uploading process will start on July 7, 2023. Those candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam and are interested in allotment of seats in various PCB group courses can register for counselling at apdhte.nic.in.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 mentioned in the table below:

Events

Dates

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling registration commences

July 7 to 18, 2023

Publication of list of eligible Registered candidates 

July 26, 2023

Filling up of choices & locking by the candidates

July 28 to August 7, 2023

First Round of seat allotment 

August 9, 2023

Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates 

August 9 to 14, 2023

Second Round of seat allotment

August 17, 2023

Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates 

August 18 to 22, 2023

Withdrawal of seat (if any)

August 24, 2023

Check official notice here

How to register for Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG counselling can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website: apdhte.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the online registration tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked 

Step 4: Submit the counselling registration form to proceed further

Step 5: Make the payment of the fees and print a hardcopy of it for future use

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates

NEET UG Counselling 2023

The examination authority has informed that the PwD candidates (if any) are required to report to the medical board at the conference hall of TRIHMS, Naharlagan at a prescribed date and time which will be notified between July 7 to 18, 2023 for their medical examination and the final confirmation of their PwD status and their ability to undergo the programmes.

Candidates are also advised to keep their original (including Xerox copies) testimonials/documents ready with them for the production/verification process.

NEET UG Result 2023

The National Testing Agency announced the NEET undergraduate result on June 13, 2023, in online mode. According to the released data, this year, a total of 20,87,449 candidates appeared for the entrance exam at 4,097 different test centres that are located in 499 cities across India and including 14 cities from abroad. 

Also Read: Tripura NEET PG 2023 Merit List Out, Get Direct Link Here

References

