Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling Dates 2023 Released, Check Schedule Here

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Higher and Technical Education, Itanagar has released the dates for Arunachal Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) undergraduate counselling 2023 in online mode. As per the given schedule, the online counselling registration and documents uploading process will start on July 7, 2023. Those candidates who had appeared for the NEET UG 2023 entrance exam and are interested in allotment of seats in various PCB group courses can register for counselling at apdhte.nic.in.

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the dates related to the Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 mentioned in the table below:

Events Dates Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG counselling registration commences July 7 to 18, 2023 Publication of list of eligible Registered candidates July 26, 2023 Filling up of choices & locking by the candidates July 28 to August 7, 2023 First Round of seat allotment August 9, 2023 Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates August 9 to 14, 2023 Second Round of seat allotment August 17, 2023 Physical Reporting in the respective Directorates August 18 to 22, 2023 Withdrawal of seat (if any) August 24, 2023

How to register for Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates appearing for the NEET UG counselling can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website: apdhte.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the online registration tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details as asked

Step 4: Submit the counselling registration form to proceed further

Step 5: Make the payment of the fees and print a hardcopy of it for future use

NEET UG Counselling 2023

The examination authority has informed that the PwD candidates (if any) are required to report to the medical board at the conference hall of TRIHMS, Naharlagan at a prescribed date and time which will be notified between July 7 to 18, 2023 for their medical examination and the final confirmation of their PwD status and their ability to undergo the programmes.

Candidates are also advised to keep their original (including Xerox copies) testimonials/documents ready with them for the production/verification process.

NEET UG Result 2023

The National Testing Agency announced the NEET undergraduate result on June 13, 2023, in online mode. According to the released data, this year, a total of 20,87,449 candidates appeared for the entrance exam at 4,097 different test centres that are located in 499 cities across India and including 14 cities from abroad.

