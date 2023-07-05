Tripura NEET PG 2023 Merit List Out, Get Direct Link Here

Tripura NEET PG 2023 Merit List: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura has released the merit list of Tripura NEET postgraduate counselling 2023 for the candidates mentioning Tripura as a permanent state in online mode. The released merit list has the names of a total of 949 candidates. Candidates can check and download the Tripura NEET PG merit list pdf from the official website: dme.tripura.gov.in.

As per the released notification, the schedule for candidate registration for participation in the Tripura state NEET PG counselling and the timetable for the counselling with the seat matrix will be published on the official website soon.

The officials also informed that the available (MD/MS) and diploma seats will be distributed to the eligible registered candidates only as per respective eligibility and seat matrix through Tripura state NEET PG 2023 counselling as per merit. All the candidates are instructed to visit the DME website to get the latest updates regarding the schedule of online counselling and registration etc.

Tripura NEET PG Merit List 2023 PDF - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the Tripura NEET PG merit list 2023

The merit list for Tripura NEET PG admission 2023 includes candidates details and their marks. Check below the table to know what information is mentioned in the Tripura NEET PG merit list.

Candidate's name Roll number of the candidate Score Rank Category PwD EWS

How to download the Tripura NEET PG merit list 2023 online?

The Tripura NEET PG merit list can be accessed online. Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the merit list pdf.

Step 1: Visit the official website: dme.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the Tripura NEET PG counselling merit list available under the notification section

Step 3: A new window will open on the screen

Step 4: Go through the details and download the merit list pdf

Step 5: Print a hardcopy of it for future references

