SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit list to Release Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission 2023: The Student Academic Management System will issue the class 12th merit list tomorrow: July 6, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those candidates who have appeared for the exam to get admission into Odisha class 12th can check and download the merit list from the official website: samsodisha.gov.in.

As per the details provided on the official website, the authorities will release the Odisha Plus 2 merit list at around 11.45 am. As per the schedule, the last date for submission of the online Common Application Form (CAF) by the applicants through student login was June 30, 2023.

SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Merit list 2023 - Direct link (Available soon)

Documents required for SAMS Odisha Plus 2 Admission

Selected applicants have to produce the intimation letter or applicant copy, in case he/she does not possess the Intimation letter before the admission committee at the Destination/Selected Higher Secondary School on the date and time given in their intimation letter.

School leaving certificate

Conduct certificate

HSC Mark sheet

Reservation and weightage (mandatory) along with a photocopy

Passport-size photographs (Three recent coloured photos)

Migration certificate

How to check the SAMS Odisha plus 2 merit list 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check and download the SAMS Odisha class 12th merit list online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of SAMS Odisha: samsodisha.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the school and mass education higher secondary school (+2) link available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, login through the student login portal and submit the details

Step 4: The SAMS Odisha plus 2 merit list 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the details provided on it and download it for future use

Also Read: Maha Board SSC, HSC Supply Exam Admit Card 2023 Releases Today, Check Steps to Download Here

