Maha Board SSC, HSC Supply Exam Admit Card 2023 Releases Today, Check Steps to Download Here

Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2023: The Maharashtra Board will release the class 10th and 12th supplementary exam hall tickets today, July 5, 2023, in online mode. Once available, those students who have failed the MSBSHSE final board exams and are appearing for the compartment exams in order to improve their marks can check and download their respective admit cards from the official website: mahahsscboard.in.

According to the official notification, the Maha board class 10th, 12th supplementary admit cards will be made available by the board officials from 11 am onwards. Students are advised to print a hard copy of the hall ticket and affix the seal of the headmaster/principal after signing it.

Details mentioned on the Maha board 10th, 12th hall tickets 2023

As per the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the Maharashtra board supply admit cards.

Students’ name Father's name Maha SSC, HSC Supply exam centre Subjects students appearing for Maha board 10th, 12th Supply exam date Exam timings Subject-wise exam dates Exam day instructions

How to download Maharashtra Board SSC, HSC supplementary admit card 2023 online?

Students appearing for the compartment exams can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the MSBSHSE Board admit cards online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Maharashtra board: mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the admit card available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the required details in the login window and click on the submit button

Step 4: The Maharashtra board 10, 12th supply hall tickets 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details mentioned on it and download it for future use

