ICAI Inter, Final Result 2023 Declared at icai.nic.in, get download link here, 13,430 students qualify

ICAI CA Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has announced the CA Inter and Final results today: July 5, 2023. The examination authority has confirmed the release date of the ICAI CA exam 2023 for Final and Inter in an official notification. Once available, those candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA final and intermediate examinations can check their results at icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in.

In order to download ICAI CA Intermediate and final result, candidates need to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers in the result login window. According to the CA final exam qualifying criteria, candidates have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in each paper and 50% overall aggregate marks to get qualified. This year, the CA final and inter-exams were conducted for group 1 and group 2 exams.

Check the official ICAI CA Result 2023 Declaration Tweet Below:

Congratulations to all Students who passed CA Inter exams to join 2 years of uninterrupted Article ship. Also Congratulate Who became CA as our colleagues. Now Result are declared pic.twitter.com/9XVIqfCJwB — DHIRAJ KHANDELWAL (@kdhiraj123) July 5, 2023

What are the login credentials required to check the ICAI Inter and Final result 2023

Candidates are required to enter the below-given details in the login window to get the marksheets.

Roll number

Registration number

CA Inter Result 2023 login window

As per the past year’s updates, it is expected that the CA Inter result login window will look like this:

How to check ICAI CA final and intermediate result 2023 online?

The CA Inter and Final examination results 2023 for the May session can be accessed online once available. Candidates can check the below-given steps to know how to download the scorecards.

Step 1: Visit the official websites of ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new result login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Fill out the required details such as registration number or PIN number along with their roll number

Step 5: Submit the details and download the CA scorecards, and print a hardcopy of it for future use

