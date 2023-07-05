JAC 10th, 12th Compartment 2023 Registration Ends Today, Know How to Apply Here

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2023: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will end the registrations for JAC class 10th, 12th compartment exams today, July 5, 2023, in online mode. Those students who failed the JAC annual board exams and want to appear for the supplementary exams to improve their marks can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website: jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

As per the given schedule, students can submit their compartment registration fee by July 7, 2023. They need to enter the required login credentials such as user id and password in the login window to complete the registrations. It is advisable for the students to fill out the application form before the final deadline as no further extensions will be provided by the authorities.

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment Registration 2023 Direct Links

Interested students can click on the direct links mentioned below to complete the compartment registrations online.

Jharkhand Board Compartment Registrations Direct links JAC 10th Compartment exam 2023 registration form Click Here JAC 12th Compartment exam 2023 registration form Click Here

JAC 10th, 12th Compartment 2023 Registration Schedule

Students who are applying for the Jharkhand board compartment exams can check the registration schedule in the table below:

Events Dates Last date to apply for JAC 10th, 12th compartment exam July 5, 2023 Last date to make the payment of application fees July 7, 2023 Date to fill out the application form with late fees July 6 to 8, 2023 Last date of payment of late application fees July 10, 2023

Check the official notification here

How to fill out the JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th compartment registration form 2023?

The Jharkhand class 10th and 12th compartment registration forms can be accessed online. Students can follow the below-given steps to know how to register.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the JAC board: jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac

Step 2: Click on the secondary compart exam form or inter compart exam form links available on the homepage

Step 3: A new window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Login using the required details such as user id and password

Step 5: Fill out the compartment registration form and make the payment of the registration fee

Step 6: Click on the submit button and print a hardcopy of it for future use

