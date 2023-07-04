JMI Entrance Results 2023 Announced for 17 Programmes, Get Direct Link Here

JMI Entrance Result 2023: The Office of the Controller of Examinations, Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the result of JMI entrance exam for 17 programmes today, July 4, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam can check and download their respective results by entering the required login credentials such as course type, course name and security code in the result login window at jmicoe.in.

As per the official notification, the admission process for these programmes will start from July 10 to 14, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of JMI examinations' to get regular updates as results of other programs will be declared in a few days.

JMI entrance result 2023 for 17 programmes

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam of the below-mentioned programmes can check and download their results from the official website.

M08 MA Economics B12 BFA Art Education M09 MA Political Science B11 BFA Sculpture M11 MA Public Admin. B09 BFA Applied Arts M12 MA Sociology G09 PG Diploma in Still Photography A09 Advance Diploma in Counseling Psychology G10 PG Diploma in Acting B13 Bachelor in Library Science M20 MA Mass Com B10 BFA Painting M21 MA Convergent Journalism M22 MA Development Communication M23 MA Visual Effects D01 Diploma in Engineering

JMI Entrance Result 2023 Login Window

Check the official notification here

How to check Jamia Millia Islamia entrance result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the JMI entrance scorecard 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JMI Controller of Examination: jmicoe.in

Step 2: Click on the direct result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required login details and click on the search button

Step 4: The JMI entrance result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and print a hard copy of it for future reference

