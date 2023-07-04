JMI Entrance Results 2023 Announced for 17 Programmes, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
JMI Entrance Result 2023: The Office of the Controller of Examinations, JMI has released the result of Jamia Millia Islamia entrance exam for 17 programmes today, July 4, 2023. Candidates can download their results at jmicoe.in. Check Details Here

Updated: Jul 4, 2023 17:49 IST
JMI Entrance Result 2023: The Office of the Controller of Examinations, Jamia Millia Islamia has announced the result of JMI entrance exam for 17 programmes today, July 4, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared in the entrance exam can check and download their respective results by entering the required login credentials such as course type, course name and security code in the result login window at jmicoe.in.

As per the official notification, the admission process for these programmes will start from July 10 to 14, 2023. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of JMI examinations' to get regular updates as results of other programs will be declared in a few days.

JMI Entrance Result 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

JMI entrance result 2023 for 17 programmes

Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam of the below-mentioned programmes can check and download their results from the official website.

M08 MA Economics 

B12 BFA Art Education

M09 MA Political Science

B11 BFA Sculpture 

M11 MA Public Admin.

B09 BFA Applied Arts

M12 MA Sociology

G09 PG Diploma in Still Photography

A09 Advance Diploma in Counseling Psychology

G10 PG Diploma in Acting

B13 Bachelor in Library Science

M20 MA Mass Com

B10 BFA Painting

M21 MA Convergent Journalism

M22 MA Development Communication

M23 MA Visual Effects

D01 Diploma in Engineering

  

JMI Entrance Result 2023 Login Window

Check the result login window below:

Check the official notification here

How to check Jamia Millia Islamia entrance result 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the JMI entrance scorecard 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official website of JMI Controller of Examination: jmicoe.in

Step 2: Click on the direct result link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required login details and click on the search button

Step 4: The JMI entrance result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the details and print a hard copy of it for future reference

