MAH CET 5 year LLB Final Merit List 2023 Released for Round 1, Download Pdfs Here

MAH CET 5-Year LLB Merit List 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB final merit list today, July 4, 2023. Candidates can check and download the 5-year LLB final merit list at llb5cap23.mahacet.org. Check details here

Updated: Jul 4, 2023 16:20 IST
MAH CET 5-year LLB 2023: The Maharashtra State Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Five Year integrated course round 1 final merit list today, July 4, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the MAH CET 5-year LLB programme CAP counselling round 1 can check and download the final merit list from the official website: llb5cap23.mahacet.org.

The final merit lists have been released for candidates from Maharashtra (MS), OMS category, and Ex-servicemen. The state cell has also released lists of candidates whose applications are having discrepancies even after the Alphabetical list was published on June 30, 2023.

MAH CET 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2023 PDFs for Round 1 

Candidates who have registered for the counselling round 1 can download the pdf of Maharashtra CET Integrated LLB counselling 2023 from the table mentioned below: 

MAH CET Final Merit List

Download Links

Final merit list of MS candidates round 1

Click Here

Final merit list of OMS candidates round 1

Click Here

Round I - Final merit list (ex-servicemen) 

Click Here

Round I - Not considered candidate list in final merit list

Click Here

Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can go through the important dates related to MH CET 5-year LLB Counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

Final merit list round 1 

July 4, 2023

College option form filling for round 1 and round 2

July 4 to 6, 2023

Seat allocation round 1

July 7, 2023

Report to respective college and admission for round 1

July 8 to 12, 2023

Colleges upload admitted candidates on portal

July 12, 2023

How to download MAH CET 5-year LLB final merit list 2023 online?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to download the Maharashtra CET Integrated LLB counselling round 1 merit list 2023. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of MH State Cell: llb5cap23.mahacet.org

Step 2: Click on the direct links to download the final merit lists available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, click on the merit list pdf links 

Step 4: The final merit lists will appear on the screen in a new window

Step 5: Go through the details and save it for future use

