MAH CET 5-year LLB 2023: The Maharashtra State Cell has released the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (CET) Five Year integrated course round 1 final merit list today, July 4, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have registered for the MAH CET 5-year LLB programme CAP counselling round 1 can check and download the final merit list from the official website: llb5cap23.mahacet.org.
The final merit lists have been released for candidates from Maharashtra (MS), OMS category, and Ex-servicemen. The state cell has also released lists of candidates whose applications are having discrepancies even after the Alphabetical list was published on June 30, 2023.
MAH CET 5-Year LLB Final Merit List 2023 PDFs for Round 1
Candidates who have registered for the counselling round 1 can download the pdf of Maharashtra CET Integrated LLB counselling 2023 from the table mentioned below:
|
MAH CET Final Merit List
|
Download Links
|
Final merit list of MS candidates round 1
|
Final merit list of OMS candidates round 1
|
Round I - Final merit list (ex-servicemen)
|
Round I - Not considered candidate list in final merit list
Maharashtra CET 5-year LLB Counselling 2023 Schedule
Candidates can go through the important dates related to MH CET 5-year LLB Counselling 2023 in the table below:
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Final merit list round 1
|
July 4, 2023
|
College option form filling for round 1 and round 2
|
July 4 to 6, 2023
|
Seat allocation round 1
|
July 7, 2023
|
Report to respective college and admission for round 1
|
July 8 to 12, 2023
|
Colleges upload admitted candidates on portal
|
July 12, 2023
How to download MAH CET 5-year LLB final merit list 2023 online?
Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to download the Maharashtra CET Integrated LLB counselling round 1 merit list 2023.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MH State Cell: llb5cap23.mahacet.org
Step 2: Click on the direct links to download the final merit lists available on the homepage
Step 3: Now, click on the merit list pdf links
Step 4: The final merit lists will appear on the screen in a new window
Step 5: Go through the details and save it for future use
Also Read: Kerala NEET Counselling 2023: KEAM Application Correction till July 7, Check Details Here
References
- printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
- typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
- text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
- dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
- mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.