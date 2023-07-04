Kerala NEET Counselling 2023: KEAM Application Correction till July 7, Check Details Here

Kerala NEET Counselling 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE) has released an official notification for the medical candidates who are planning to participate in the Kerala NEET counselling 2023. Those candidates who have submitted their online application to the CEE KEAM 2023 can rectify the defects in the photograph, signature, nativity, class 10th certificate, nationality and can also make the payment of the pending fees if any by July 7, 2023.

According to the information provided in the official notice, candidates can submit their NEET 2023 scores by July 7 upto 4 pm to be eligible for participating in the state counselling process. They need to login with the required login credentials such as the application number, password in the KEAM candidate's portal.

Candidates are also notified that they should not send or upload the NEET Score Card or NEET Result Submission Report to the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. They are advised to go through the Government approved Prospectus for admission to professional degree courses 2023, available on the official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

Kerala KEAM Candidate’s Portal 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details that can be rectified in the Kerala KEAM application form 2023

Medical aspirants can rectify the below-given details in their KEAM application form 2023 to be eligible in the state counselling process.

Photograph Signature Nativity Class 10th certificate Nationality

Check the official notice here

How to submit NEET 2023 Result online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to submit the NEET 2023 result for Kerala NEET counselling 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CEE Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KEAM 2023 candidate portal's link available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter all the required details such as KEAM application number and password

Step 4: Now, click on the NEET Result submission and enter the NEET UG 2023 roll number, application number, and date of birth in the provided space

Step 5: Verify the NEET scorecard for candidate's name, father’s name, NEET 2023 score, percentile, All India Rank for counselling

Step 6: If the details are correct, click on the verified and submit button

Step 7: Download the NEET Result Submission Report and print a hard copy for future use

