GSEB SSC, HSC Supplementary Exam 2023: Class 10, 12 Hall Tickets Released, Know How to Download Here

GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2023: Gujarat Board has released the admit cards for the class 10 and 12th supply exams in online mode. Registered schools can check and download the hall tickets at gseb.org, gen.gsebht.in, sci.gsebht.in, ssc.gsebht.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 4, 2023 13:01 IST
GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Exam 2023: The Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) has released the Gujarat Board class 10th and 12th supplementary exam hall tickets in online mode. Those students who failed the final GSEB board exams for the academic year 2023 and are appearing for the supplementary exams in the month of July can get their hall tickets from their respective schools. 

Registered schools can download the GSEB HSC and SSC supply exam admit cards from the official websites: gseb.org, gen.gsebht.in, sci.gsebht.in, ssc.gsebht.in. In order to download the July exam hall tickets, school authorities need to enter the required details such as the school index number and other details in the login window.

According to the released schedule, the board officials will conduct the GSEB SSC Supplementary exams from July 10 to 14, 2023. While the Gujarat HSC Supplementary exams will start on July 10, 2023.

GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Exam Hall Tickets 2023 Official Links

Respective school authorities can click on the direct links provided below to download the hall tickets.

GSEB SSC, HSC Supply Exams 2023

Official Links

SSC Exam Hall Ticket - July 2023

Click Here

HSC Science Exam Hall Ticket - July 2023

Click Here

HSC General Exam Hall Ticket - July 2023

Click Here

How to download the GSEB Supplementary exam admit card 2023 online?

Registered schools can follow the below-given steps to check and download the Gujarat Board class 10th, 12th general, science stream supply exams hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Gujarat Board: gseb.org

Step 2: Click on the GSEB hall ticket July 2023 direct link to download the supplementary exam admit cards

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details such as school index number, email id or mobile number in the given space

Step 5: Then click on the login button to proceed further

Step 6: The GSEB Gujarat Board HSC, SSC supplementary 2023 admit cards will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Go through the details provided on it and download it for future use

Related Stories

