UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 on July 6 for over 24,000 students, check by using roll number

UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board class 10, 12 scrutiny result on July 6, 2023. The date for the announcement of result has been released by board secretary Dibyakant Shukla. He tweeted, “The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023.”

Along with the announcement of date, the board has also shared the region-wise statistics details. A total of 24,557 students have applied for scrutiny of their answer sheets including 3,903 from class 10 and 20,654 from class 12. They can check their scrutiny results online on the official websites: upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

UPMSP Scrutiny Result 2023 Date official Tweet

Students can check below the tweet by UP board secretary Dibyakant Shukla:

How to check UP Board Scrutiny Result 2023 for High and Inter School Students?

Many students must have this questions that how to download UPMSP scrutiny marksheet. They can go through the steps to know how to check up board result:

Step 1: Go to the official website: upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the scrutiny result links for class 10th or 12th, a new page will open

Step 3: On the next page, click on the result link

Step 4: In the login window, enter the roll number followed by the captcha code

Step 5: Submit it and the UP board scrutiny result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Take a printout of the result marksheet for future reference

UP Board Scrutiny Exam 2023 Statistics

A total of 24,557 students applied for scrutiny of their answer sheets for UP Board High and Intermediate schools. They can region-wise details of number of students below:

Regional Office Class 10 Class 12 Total Meerut 753 4,541 5,294 Bareilly 462 2,025 2,487 Prayagaraj 1,349 7,230 8,579 Gorakhpur 473 2,306 2,779 Varanasi 866 4,552 5,418 Total 3,903 20,654 24,557

UPMSP 10, 12 Result 2023

This year, the UP board 10th, 12th results 2023 were released on April 25. The overall pass percentage of class 12 students stood at 75.52% whereas 89.78% of students passed in class 10th. A total of 27,69,258 students registered for the class 12 exam including 15,48,434 boys and 12,20,824 girls. A total of 31,16,487 students appeared for class 10 exams, of which 16,98,346 were boys and 14,18,141 were girls.

Also Read: UP Board Exam 2024: UPMSP class 10, 12 registration dates released, check complete schedule here