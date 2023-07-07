Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Get Direct Link Here

Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: According to the official schedule, the Directorate of Higher and Technical Education (DHTE) has started the AP NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration today: July 7, 2023. Candidates can do the provisional registration, upload relevant documents, and get responses to queries (if any). It must be noted that the last date for registration is July 18, 2023.

The official notification reads, “PwD candidates, if any, will be required to report to the Medical Board at Conference Hall of TRIHMS, Naharlagan at a date and time to be notified later between 7th to 18th July 23, for their medical examination and final confirmation of their PwD status and their ability to undergo the courses. The candidates are advised to keep all their original (including xerox copies) testimonials/documents ready for production/verification as and when required.”

Arunachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to register is given below:

AP NEET Counselling Registration 2023 Link Click Here

Steps for Arunachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registration

Eligible candidates can apply for counselling by following the steps given below:

Step 1: Visit the official website: apdhte.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on PCB group counselling group

Step 3: Complete registration and then login

Step 4: Fill out the form and upload relevant documents

Step 5: Pay the required fee (if any) and submit

Step 6: Take a printout for future reference

What After Arunachal Pradesh NEET Counselling 2023 Registration?

After the registration process is completed, the authorities will release the list of eligible registered candidates on July 26, 2023. These candidates will be able to do choice filling and locking between July 28 and August 7, 2023. The first-round seat allotment list will be out on August 9, 2023.

