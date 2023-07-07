NEET UG Counselling Date 2023: MCC expected to release round 1 registration schedule by this week

NEET UG Counselling Date 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will commence the round one registration procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 counselling anytime soon. As per media reports, it is expected that, MCC NEET counselling dates 2023 might release this week. Although MCC has not yet officially announced the counselling schedule.

All the NEET UG qualified and eligible candidates are required to register on the MCC website: mcc.nic.in to participate in the counselling process. The MCC NEET 2023 counselling procedure is held for admissions to MBBS/BDS courses under AIQ, deemed institutions, and ESIC/AFMS colleges across the nation based on the NEET 2023 result.

NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date for Round 1

Last year, the NEET UG All India Quota (AIQ) counselling was held in four phases. After round two of NEET counselling in AIQ, seats that are still available are returned back to the States. Here, candidates can check below the expected date of NEET UG counselling schedule for round 1:

Events Dates NEET UG counselling registration round 1 July 2023 Last date to apply for NEET counselling round 1 To be notified

Latest Updates Regarding NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

The official website of MCC has been updated. Therefore, it is expected that the counselling for NEET UG will start soon. Candidates can check below the table to know the open-seats domicile based on which NEET UG counselling will be conducted:

All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS Seats of States 15% MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU OPEN 100% AIIMS Open seats 100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal) AMU Open All India Quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental) 15% Jamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) All India Quota Seats of ESIC 15%

Who are eligible to participate in NEET Counselling 2023?

To participate in the UG counselling process, candidates must meet the specified eligibility requirements:

They must qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

They must be registered on the official website of MCC

All candidates, including candidates from the UT of J&K, can participate in the counselling for AIQ seats and deemed universities

How to register to participate in NEET UG Counselling 2023?

Candidates have to register to participate in the counselling rounds. Go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on: Online Registration tab

Step 3: Enter the NEET Roll Number, Password and Security Pin

Step 4: Fill in details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and the details mentioned on their NEET result

Step 5: Pay the fees, submit and take a printout

