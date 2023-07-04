Assam NEET Merit List 2023 Released, download state MBBS provisional merit list pdf here

Assam NEET Merit List 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released the provisional state merit list for Assam medical and dental admission today. As many as 38,153 candidates have been selected under the provisional merit list this year. They can download the Assam MBBS merit list pdf online at the official website: dme.assam.gov.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted through the Assam NEET merit list can change their category (if required) till July 7, 2023.

Moreover, if there are candidates from Assam who had appeared for NEET but whose names are not there on the merit list can apply for it till July 7. For admission to 1100 MBBS and 50 BDS seats under the 85% state quota, eligible candidates can participate in Assam MBBS counselling sessions based on the NEET rank.

How to download Assam NEET Provisional Merit List 2023?

The merit list of Assam MBBS includes information such as candidate name, sex, category, total marks obtained and NEET rank. To download the merit list pdf, they can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.assam.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the documents section, then click on the link: educational Notice-MBBS-BDS course

Step 3: On the new page, click on provisional Assam state merit list of NEET UG 2023

Step 4: Download the pdf and check ranks and roll number

Step 5: Also, save it for future references

What details are mentioned in the Assam MBBS Merit List 2023?

The merit list for Assam MBBS admission 2023 includes details about the candidates and their marks. Check below the table to know what information is mentioned in the Assam NEET UG merit list:

Roll number Candidate’s name Sex Category Total marks secured Percentile NEET rank Applicant state

How to Apply for Category Change or Inclusion of Name in Assam NEET UG Merit List 2023?

In order to include their names in the Assam NEET 2023 merit list, candidates will have to write an application in plain paper with valid documents and submit it to the DME office (2nd floor, Room No. 5) on or before July 7. It is further stated that applications sent via post or email will not be accepted. Candidates must collect the receipt of acknowledgement at the time of submission of their forms.

The state counselling authority has stated, “Candidates whose name appeared in Provisional Merit List and want to change their category, can now apply in a prescribed format along with the supporting documents to the office of the undersigned (2nd floor, Room No. 5) on or before July 7, during office hours by hand.”

What details have to be filled in the Assam NEET 2023 category change application form?

The application form for the category change includes the following fields:

Candidate’s name

Parents’/guardian’s name

NEET Roll Number

NEET Score

Assam State Rank of NEET

Category appeared in NEET 2023 Merit List

Category claimed to be changed to

Address

