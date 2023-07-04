Assam NEET Merit List 2023 Released, download state MBBS provisional merit list pdf here

Assam NEET Merit List 2023: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has released the provisional state merit list for Assam medical and dental admission today. As many as 38,153 candidates have been selected under the provisional merit list this year. They can download the Assam MBBS merit list pdf online at the official website: dme.assam.gov.in. Candidates who have been shortlisted through the Assam NEET merit list can change their category (if required) till July 7, 2023.
Moreover, if there are candidates from Assam who had appeared for NEET but whose names are not there on the merit list can apply for it till July 7. For admission to 1100 MBBS and 50 BDS seats under the 85% state quota, eligible candidates can participate in Assam MBBS counselling sessions based on the NEET rank.
Assam NEET Merit List 2023 PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)
How to download Assam NEET Provisional Merit List 2023?
The merit list of Assam MBBS includes information such as candidate name, sex, category, total marks obtained and NEET rank. To download the merit list pdf, they can follow the steps given below:
Step 1: Go to the official website: dme.assam.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the documents section, then click on the link: educational Notice-MBBS-BDS course
Step 3: On the new page, click on provisional Assam state merit list of NEET UG 2023
Step 4: Download the pdf and check ranks and roll number
Step 5: Also, save it for future references
What details are mentioned in the Assam MBBS Merit List 2023?
The merit list for Assam MBBS admission 2023 includes details about the candidates and their marks. Check below the table to know what information is mentioned in the Assam NEET UG merit list:
|
Roll number
|
Candidate’s name
|
Sex
|
Category
|
Total marks secured
|
Percentile
|
NEET rank
|
Applicant state
How to Apply for Category Change or Inclusion of Name in Assam NEET UG Merit List 2023?
In order to include their names in the Assam NEET 2023 merit list, candidates will have to write an application in plain paper with valid documents and submit it to the DME office (2nd floor, Room No. 5) on or before July 7. It is further stated that applications sent via post or email will not be accepted. Candidates must collect the receipt of acknowledgement at the time of submission of their forms.
The state counselling authority has stated, “Candidates whose name appeared in Provisional Merit List and want to change their category, can now apply in a prescribed format along with the supporting documents to the office of the undersigned (2nd floor, Room No. 5) on or before July 7, during office hours by hand.”
What details have to be filled in the Assam NEET 2023 category change application form?
The application form for the category change includes the following fields:
- Candidate’s name
- Parents’/guardian’s name
- NEET Roll Number
- NEET Score
- Assam State Rank of NEET
- Category appeared in NEET 2023 Merit List
- Category claimed to be changed to
- Address
