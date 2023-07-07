Telangana NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 Start Today, Check Eligibility, Documents Required Here

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences, Telangana commenced the registration process for Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling from today: July 7, 2023. Candidates who are wishing to apply for the medical counselling round can do the registrations by filling out the counselling registration form through the official website: tsmedadm.tsche.in.

According to the given schedule, candidates can submit their applications till July 14, 2023, till 6 pm. It is advisable for the candidates to read all the instructions mentioned on the prospectus before submitting the registration form.

Telangana NEET Counselling Registration 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Telangana NEET UG 2023 Counselling Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Telangana NEET UG counselling 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates Online registrations for Telangana NEET counselling commence July 7, 2023 Last date to submit the registration form July 14, 2023 (upto 6 pm) Date of release of provisional final merit list after verification of certificates To be notified Dates of exercising web options for admission into MBBS/BDS courses counselling To be notified Commencement of classes To be notified Closure of admissions As per NMC/DCI schedule

Who is eligible for Telangana NEET counselling 2023?

As per the details provided in the prospectus, candidates who are wishing to apply for the counselling round must have passed class 12th or its equivalent exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology (Botany, Zoology) / Biotechnology and English subjects. They should be above 17 years of age as on December 31, 2023. Candidates must have secured a minimum qualifying score in the NEET UG 2023.

Minimum qualifying score in NEET UG 2023 for MBBS and BDS courses

Candidates can check the minimum qualifying score required for the counselling in the table below:

Category Qualifying Criteria Cut off score General Category including EWS 50th Percentile 137 SC/ST/BC & PWD Candidates of SC/ST/BC Category 40th Percentile 107 Persons with Disability(OC) 45th Percentile 121

Documents required for Telangana NEET Counselling Registrations 2023

In order to submit the counselling registration form, candidates need to submit the below-mentioned documents.

NEET Rank Card Birth Certificate (SSC Marks Memo) Study Certificates from 6th to 10th Transfer Certificate Latest Caste Certificate with father's name (If applicable) Minority Certificate (Muslim Only) (if applicable) EWS Certificate PMC Certificate CAP Certificate Aadhar Card Candidate’s Latest passport size Photo Specimen Signature of the Candidate

How to register for Telangana NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to register for the Telangana NEET counselling.

Step 1: Visit the official website of KNR University: tsmedadm.tsche.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to register for Telangana NEET UG 2023 counselling available

Step 3: Enter the required details in the provided space and then click on the submit button

Step 4: Login using the newly generated details and fill out the application form

Step 5: Upload the required documents and make the payment of online application fees

Step 6: Go through the details and download the counselling registration confirmation page for future use

