KEAM Counselling 2023: Kerala NEET UG Application Correction Window to Close Today, Check Details Here

KEAM Counselling 2023: Candidates who have submitted their Kerala NEET UG 2023 applications can make necessary corrections in their applications and submit the pending fees till today: July 7, 2023, at cee.kerala.gov.in. Check details here

Updated: Jul 7, 2023 12:27 IST
Kerala NEET Counselling 2023
Kerala NEET Counselling 2023

Kerala NEET Counselling 2023: The Commissioner of Entrance Examination, Kerala (CEE) will close the application correction window for the candidates who are participating in the Kerala NEET counselling through KEAM 2023 can make the necessary modifications in the application form by logging through the candidate’s portal at cee.kerala.gov.in.

As per the official notice, candidates make the corrections in the respective fields such as a photograph, signature, class 10th certificate etc and can submit their NEET scores by July 7, 2023, by 4 pm to be eligible for participating in the state counselling process. Qualified NEET candidates are required to login with the necessary login credentials i.e. application number, and password in the KEAM 2023 candidate's portal. 

KEAM Candidate’s Portal 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details that can be rectified in the Kerala KEAM application form 2023

Medical aspirants can rectify the below-given details in their KEAM application form 2023 to be eligible in the state counselling process.

  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • Nativity
  • Nationality
  • Class 10th certificate

Check the official notice here

How to submit NEET 2023 Result online?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to submit the NEET UG result for Kerala NEET counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of CEE Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Login through KEAM 2023 candidate portal

Step 3: Fill out all the required details such as the KEAM application number and password 

Step 4: Click on the NEET Result submission and fill out the NEET UG 2023 roll number, application number, and date of birth in the given space

Step 5: After this, verify the NEET scorecard for the candidate's name, father’s name, NEET 2023 score, percentile, and All India Rank for counselling 

Step 6: If the filled details are correct, click on the verified and submit button

Step 7: Download and save the NEET Result Submission Report and take a print out for future use

