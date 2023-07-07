WB HS Scrutiny Result 2023 Declared, Download Marksheets From July 13

West Bengal 12th Scrutiny Result 2023: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the scrutiny results for West Bengal higher secondary on July 6, 2023, in online mode. Those students who have applied for the Post Publication Review (PPR), Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) will be able to check their WB 12th revised result 2023 by visiting the official website: wbchse.wb.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the heads of all the HS institutions need to collect the revised marksheet and certificate from the concerned regional office through his/her authorisation on and from July 13, 2023. They are also requested to collect the new marksheet / certificate after submitting the existing certificate/mark sheet to the school in case of any change in the result.

Check the official notice below:

How to check WBCHSE HS Scrutiny Result 2023 online?

In order to check the results, students need to enter the required login details in the login window. They can follow the below-given steps to know how to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official site of the West Bengal Board: wbchseapp.wb.gov.in

Step 2: Now, click on the direct link to check the WBCHSE HS Scrutiny result 2023 available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and click on submit button to proceed

Step 4: The WB 12th scrutiny result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Go through the results and download the result page for future use

West Bengal Class 12th Result 2023

The board officials released the West Bengal higher secondary result on May 24, 2023. A total of 8,52,444 students registered for the West Bengal Class 12 exam. Out of the total, 8,24,891 students have passed the higher secondary exams. The overall pass percentage of girls students is recorded at 81.26% and the passing percentage for boys is recorded at 91.86%.

Also Read: TS 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Expected Today, Check How to Download SSC Marks Memo Here

