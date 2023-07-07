TS 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Expected Today, Check How to Download SSC Marks Memo Here

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the results of TS class 10th supplementary exams today: July 7, 2023, in online mode. Once released, those students who failed the Telangana board SSC exams and appeared for the supply exams to improve their marks can check their results by visiting the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in.

As per the schedule, the board conducted the Manabadi TS SSC supply exams from June 14 to 22, 2023. Students are required to enter the necessary login credentials such hall ticket number in the result login window to view the marks memo. They are advised to keep visiting the official website to get the latest updates.

TS 10th Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time

Students can check the Manabadi Telangana SSC supply result date and time in the table below:

Result Name TS 10th Supplementary Result Date July 7, 2023 (expected) Time To be notified

Details mentioned on TS SSC Supplementary Marks Memo 2023?

After downloading the result, students are advised to cross-check all the details provided on it carefully. According to the past year's trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be mentioned on the scorecard.

Student’s name Roll number of the student District name Marks obtained by the student in each subject Name of subjects they appeared for Subject wise grades Grade points CGPA scored Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check Manabadi TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 online?

Students who have given the supply/compartment exam can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the TS SSC supply result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the TS SSC board: bse.telangana.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to check the TS class 10th supplementary result 2023 available on the screen

Step 3: A new result login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details such as the hall ticket number in the provided space

Step 5: Click on the submit button to proceed further

Step 6: The TS Manabadi SSC supply result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download the marks memo and print a hard copy for future use

Minimum passing marks required to pass the Manabadi TS SSC exam 2023

In order to pass the Telangana Board SSC supply exams 2023, students are required to secure a minimum of 33% marks in each subject. Those who failed to clear the TS class 10th compartment exams will have to appear for the exams next year.

