Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2023 OUT Live: Download Telangana 1st, 2nd supplementary marks memo at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, SSC

Telangana Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE will announce the Manabadi TS SSC and Inter Supplementary exam 2023 results for the 1st and 2nd-year students at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students have to use their hall ticket number to download their TS marks memo online. Check this page for latest updates
TS SSC, Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced Inter results today. The Manabadi Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results by all appeared students at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in respectively.
To check the Manabadi results, students have to use their hall ticket number in the login window. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year supplementary examination this year.
The Telangana board announced the TS class 10th results on May 10, and the overall pass percentage for SSC exam was recorded at 86.60%. On May 9, TSBIE declared the 1st and 2nd-year results. The overall pass percentage for the 1st year was 61.68%, and for the 2nd year, it was 63.49%.
TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 can be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in after it is declared.
Students can go through the steps to know how to download the marks memo:
More than 1.50 lakh students have appeared for first-year supplementary examination and more than 1.20 lakh candidates have appeared for second-year exam. If they face any problems or are not able to download their marks memo, they can contact TSBIE at 04024600110 or raise the issue at bigrs.telangana.gov.in.
Telangana Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Manabadi SSC supplementary exam results today: July 7, 2023. As per reports, the link for students to check their supplementary results will be made live by 3 pm on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in.
As per media reports, it is expected that TS Supplementary SSC, Inter 1st, 2nd year results will be declared at 2 pm today.
Students can check their results online at these websites:
Login credential needed to check Telangana SSC Inter supplementary results is hall ticket number. They need to select the result year, exam type, and category and enter hall ticket number to download their TS marks memo.
It is expected that the following information will be mentioned on the Telangana SSC, Intermediate marks memo:
The Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Supplementary Results will likely be available on mobile app: T App Folio apart from the official websites.
Students can go through the table to know the result highlights of class 11th and 12th below:
|
Overview
|
Specifications
|
Board Name
|
Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education
|
Exam Name
|
Telangana Intermediate Public Supplementary Examinations
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Session
|
2022-23
|
Result Official Website
|
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
|
Result Mode
|
Online
|
Credentials Required
|
Hall Ticket Number and Result Year
Class 10th, First and Second-year students can follow these steps to check and download the TS Inter Supplementary marks memo 2023:
Step 1: Go to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link for TS Inter Supplementary results or Telangana SS result
Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen
Step 4: Enter hall ticket number, the exam year and exam stream
Step 5: TS SSC, Inter Supplementary result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.
Telangana supplementary result will likely be announced on July 7 (today) online. Students can check their TS SSC and Telangana Inter marks memo at the official website: result.cgg.gov.in.
In order to pass the TS SSC exam, students are required to score a minimum of 33% in each subject. Those who fail in one or more subjects can appear for the TS SSC supplementary results 2023.
More than 1.50 lakh students have appeared for the first-year supplementary examination and more than 1.20 lakh students have appeared for the second-year examination.
Students can check their TS 10th Manabadi result online at the below-mentioned websites:
bse.telangana.gov.in
tsbie.cgg.gov.in
results.cgg.gov.in
Students must keep their Manabadi TS inter supply hall tickets ready. They have to use their credentials like: hall ticket number and other details to download their TS Inter marks memo.