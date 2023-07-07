Live

Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2023 OUT Live: Download Telangana 1st, 2nd supplementary marks memo at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, SSC

Telangana Supplementary Result 2023 Live Updates: TSBIE will announce the Manabadi TS SSC and Inter Supplementary exam 2023 results for the 1st and 2nd-year students at tsbie.cgg.gov.in. Students have to use their hall ticket number to download their TS marks memo online. Check this page for latest updates

Updated: 07 Jul, 2023 01:50 PM IST
TS SSC, Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced Inter results today. The Manabadi Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results by all appeared students at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in respectively. 

TS Manabadi Inter Result 2023 OUT - Direct Link (Available Now)

To check the Manabadi results, students have to use their hall ticket number in the login window. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year supplementary examination this year.

The Telangana board announced the TS class 10th results on May 10, and the overall pass percentage for SSC exam was recorded at 86.60%. On May 9, TSBIE declared the 1st and 2nd-year results. The overall pass percentage for the 1st year was 61.68%, and for the 2nd year, it was 63.49%.

LIVE UPDATES

  • 07 Jul, 2023 01:50 PM IST

    Where to check TS Inter supply results?

    TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 can be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in after it is declared.

     

  • 07 Jul, 2023 01:45 PM IST

    10th supplementary result 2023: How to download TS SSC supply Marks Memo

    Students can go through the steps to know how to download the marks memo: 

    • Go to the official website: bse.telangana.gov.in and click on the results tab
    • On the homepage, click on the SSC results link
    • Enter hall ticket number and login details required 
    • Submit and download the scorecard

  • 07 Jul, 2023 01:19 PM IST

    Inter 1st year supplementary results 2023 helpline number

    More than 1.50 lakh students have appeared for first-year supplementary examination and more than 1.20 lakh candidates have appeared for second-year exam. If they face any problems or are not able to download their marks memo, they can contact TSBIE at 04024600110 or raise the issue at bigrs.telangana.gov.in.

  • 07 Jul, 2023 12:57 PM IST

    TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 Likely Today

    Telangana Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the Manabadi SSC supplementary exam results today: July 7, 2023. As per reports, the link for students to check their supplementary results will be made live by 3 pm on the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in. 

    Also Read: TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 Likely Today, Check Result Updates Here

  • 07 Jul, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    TS SSC Inter Supply Result 2023 Time

    As per media reports, it is expected that TS Supplementary SSC, Inter 1st, 2nd year results will be declared at 2 pm today. However, the time has not been confirmed by any officials. 

  • 07 Jul, 2023 12:35 PM IST

    Manabadi ssc inter results 2023 TS: Official websites to check

    Students can check their results online at these websites: 

    • tsbie.cgg.gov.in
    • results.cgg.gov.in

  • 07 Jul, 2023 11:54 AM IST

    Login credentials required to check TS SSC Inter supply results

    Login credential needed to check Telangana SSC Inter supplementary results is hall ticket number. They need to select the result year, exam type, and category and enter hall ticket number to download their TS marks memo.

  • 07 Jul, 2023 11:31 AM IST

    What details will be mentioned on Manabadi TS SSC, Inter Marks Memo?

    It is expected that the following information will be mentioned on the Telangana SSC, Intermediate marks memo: 

    • Name
    • Hall ticket number 
    • Exam year
    • Subjects
    • Overall marks
    • Subject-wise marks 
    • Qualifying status

  • 07 Jul, 2023 11:19 AM IST

    TS Inter supplementary results 2023 likely on mobile app

    The Telangana 1st, 2nd Year Intermediate Supplementary Results will likely be available on mobile app: T App Folio apart from the official websites.


  • 07 Jul, 2023 11:05 AM IST

    Telangana Board Result 2023 Highlights for Inter

    Students can go through the table to know the result highlights of class 11th and 12th below: 

    Overview

    Specifications 

    Board Name

    Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education

    Exam Name

    Telangana Intermediate Public Supplementary Examinations 

    Exam Mode

    Offline 

    Session

    2022-23

    Result Official Website

    tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    Result Mode

    Online

    Credentials Required

    Hall Ticket Number and Result Year 

  • 07 Jul, 2023 10:42 AM IST

    How To check the Telangana Supplementary Results 2023 for SSC and Intermediate?

    Class 10th, First and Second-year students can follow these steps to check and download the TS Inter Supplementary marks memo 2023:

    Step 1: Go to the official website, tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link for TS Inter Supplementary results or Telangana SS result 

    Step 3: A login page will appear on the screen 

    Step 4:  Enter hall ticket number, the exam year and exam stream

    Step 5: TS SSC, Inter Supplementary result will appear on the screen 

    Step 6: Download, save, and print a hard copy for future reference.


  • 07 Jul, 2023 10:36 AM IST

    Manabadi TS SSC Inter Supply result: Date update

    Telangana supplementary result will likely be announced on July 7 (today) online. However, an official confirmation is still awaited. Students can check their TS SSC and Telangana Inter marks memo at the official website: result.cgg.gov.in.

  • 07 Jul, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    TS SSC Supplementary results 2023 manabadi passing marks

    In order to pass the TS SSC exam, students are required to score a minimum of 33% in each subject. Those who fail in one or more subjects can appear for the TS SSC supplementary results 2023.


  • 07 Jul, 2023 10:29 AM IST

    Number of students appeared for TS Inter supplementary results 2023 Manabadi

    More than 1.50 lakh students have appeared for the first-year supplementary examination and more than 1.20 lakh students have appeared for the second-year examination.

  • 07 Jul, 2023 10:20 AM IST

    Officials websites to check Manabadi TS SSC Supply Result 2023

    Students can check their TS 10th Manabadi result online at the below-mentioned websites: 

    • bse.telangana.gov.in

    • tsbie.cgg.gov.in

    • results.cgg.gov.in

  • 07 Jul, 2023 10:16 AM IST

    TS Inter Supplementary result 2023 expected today: Keep admit cards ready

    Students must keep their Manabadi TS inter supply hall tickets ready. They have to use their credentials like: hall ticket number and other details to download their TS Inter marks memo.

