Manabadi TS Inter Supply Result 2023 OUT Live: Download Telangana 1st, 2nd supplementary marks memo at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, SSC

TS SSC Inter Supply Result 2023 LIVE Updates

HIGHLIGHTS Telangana Supplementary Results 2023 today for SSC and Intermediate Students can check their Manabadi TS SSC, Inter Supply Result 2023 at tsbie.cgg.gov.in Use hall ticket number to download TS SSC, Inter marks memo 2023

TS SSC, Inter Supplementary Result 2023 Live: Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced Inter results today. The Manabadi Supplementary 1st, 2nd year results by all appeared students at tsbie.cgg.gov.in, and bse.telangana.gov.in or results.cgg.gov.in respectively.

TS Manabadi Inter Result 2023 OUT - Direct Link (Available Now)

To check the Manabadi results, students have to use their hall ticket number in the login window. Around 3 lakh candidates have appeared for TSBIE 1st year and 2nd year supplementary examination this year.

The Telangana board announced the TS class 10th results on May 10, and the overall pass percentage for SSC exam was recorded at 86.60%. On May 9, TSBIE declared the 1st and 2nd-year results. The overall pass percentage for the 1st year was 61.68%, and for the 2nd year, it was 63.49%.

