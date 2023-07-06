TS SSC Supplementary Results 2023 Expected by July 13, Check Result Updates Here

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023: Telangana Board of Secondary Education is expected to release the TS SSC supplementary Result 2023 soon. According to reports, the board is expected to declare the supplementary results by July 13, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the TS 10th supplementary exams can check their results through the link available on the official website.

Telangana board conducted the class 10 supplementary exams from June 14 to 22, 2023. To check the class SSC supplementary results, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the 10th roll number mentioned on the supplementary admit card. Candidates clearing the TS SSC Supplementary exams will be eligible to apply for further admissions to class 11.

TS SSC supplementary result 2023 will be announced on the official website bse.telangana.gov.in. Candidates would also be provided with a direct link as soon as the results are announced online.

TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023 Date and Time

Telangana Board SSC supplementary result 2023 will be announced by July 13, 2023. An official confirmation regarding the date and time of the announcement of the 10th supplementary result will be made by board officials soon.

How to Check TS SSC Supplementary Result 2023

The Telangana 10th supplementary results will be available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to check the Telangana SSC supplementary result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Telangana board

Step 2: Click on the SSC supplementary result

Step 3: Enter the roll number in the result link

Step 4: The scorecard will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Telangana SSC supplementary scorecard for further reference

Telangana 10th supplementary Result 2023 Rankcard Details

Telangana board officials will be releasing the rank card for the students. Candidates can download the SSC supplementary exam rank card through the link available on the official website. The Telangana 10th supplementary exam rank card will contain the following details

Candidate name

Roll number

Name of exam

Subjects appeared

Marks secured

Total marks

Qualifying status

