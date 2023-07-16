Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 starts, apply for MBBS admission till July 24

Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023: The Admission Committee for Professional Undergraduate Medical Courses (ACPUGMEC) has started the registration for Gujarat MBBS counselling online. Candidates can register for Gujarat NEET UG admission at the official website: medadmgujarat.org only. The last date to apply MBBS admission is July 24, 2023.

Those qualifying for the NEET 2023 examination can register themselves by filling out the Gujarat MBBS application form. To register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling 2023, they have to purchase a 14-digit PIN number online from the official website. The PIN number can be obtained by paying Rs 1,000 (non-refundable) and Rs 11,000 (refundable).

Gujarat MBBS Counselling Dates 2023

The online registration will conclude on July 24 by 5 pm. The process for document verification and submission of photocopies of documents will be conducted from July 17 to 25. Check the table below:

Events Dates Online PIN purchase of Gujarat MBBS, BDS application form July 15 (10 AM) to 24, 2023 (1 PM) Online registration dates July 15 to 24, 2023 (5 PM) Document verification July 17 to 25, 2023

How to register for Gujarat NEET Counselling 2023?

Admission will be granted based on choices filled by the candidates, availability of seats and NEET 2023 rank. Check below the steps to know how to register to get admission in Gujarat MBBS:

Step 1: Go to the official website: medadmgujarat.org

Step 2: Click on the link: Undergraduate Admission on the homepage

Step 3: Choose the log-in for Under-Graduate Medical / Dental / Ayurvedic & Homeopathy Admission link

Step 4: After purchasing a PIN, register for Gujarat NEET UG counselling

Step 5: Fill out all of the required details for the Gujarat MBBS counselling

Step 6: Upload scanned copies of all the necessary documents

Step 7: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 8: Also download and take a printout of it

Gujarat NEET MBBS Counselling Application Fees

Candidates can check below the fees in the table:

Particulars Application fee Non- refundable amount Rs 1,000 Refundable security deposit Rs 11,000

What after Gujarat NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023?

Gujarat state authority will release the state merit list in PDF format based on the details filled in the form. After online registration, candidates have to go for the documents verification and submission of self-attested photocopies of documents at the help centre. Candidates, themselves, can select the date and help centre for document verification at the time of printing the registration slip.

Also Read: Official NEET Counselling 2023 Dates Confirmed, Check NEET UG Round-Wise Counselling Schedule, Notice and Latest News