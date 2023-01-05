GUJCET 2023: Applications Commence Tomorrow at gseb.org, Check Steps, List of Documents Here

GUJCET 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is scheduled to commence the GUJCET 2023 application process tomorrow, January 6, 2023. The online link to fill out the application form for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2023 will be activated at the official website gseb.org.

As per the announcement, the GUJCET 2023 application process comprises online registration, uploading documents, and application fee payment. Candidates are advised to enter all the required details in the correct manner because the examination authority will not provide any further online facility for correction or re-submission.

Steps to Apply for GUJCET 2023

Aspirants ought to check the eligibility criteria for the GUJCET exam 2023 before proceeding to the application form. All students need to fulfil the basic eligibility criteria for admission into several engineering colleges in Gujarat. Following are the simple steps to submit the GUJCET application form 2023.

Step 1: Go to the GUJCET 2023 website - gseb.org

Step 2: Do the registration by providing information such as name, gender, phone number, email address, and password

Step 3: Login using the credentials generated on your email id

Step 4: After this, fill out the application form by providing other educational and professional details

Step 5: Upload relevant documents in the GUJCET application form 2023

Step 6: Finally, click the payment button

Step 7: Submit the GUJCET form and save a copy for future reference

GUJCET 2023 Documents Required

Applicants who are willing to register for the GUJCET 2023 exam should keep the following documents ready with them during the online application process.

Academic qualification documents

Operational Email ID along with the mobile number

Annual family income details

Candidate's aadhar card number

Scanned images of the candidate’s photograph and signature

