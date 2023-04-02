GUJCET 2023 Exams Tomorrow, Check Exam Instructions Here

GUJCET 2023: Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board will conduct the GUJCET 2023 exams tomorrow - April 3, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the GUJCET 2023 exams can check the exam day guidelines and other details here.

GUJCET Exams are conducted for admission to Degree and Diploma programmes in Engineering and Pharmacy offered across the colleges in the state. Students appearing for the GUJCET 2023 exams must remember to carry their GUJCET 2023 admit card with them to the exam centre. Candidates without the GUJCET 2023 admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Students are also advised to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Students yet to download the GUJCET 2023 admit card can visit the official website of GUJCET 2023 - gujcet.gseb.org and login using the credentials to download the GUJCET 2023 admit card. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the GUJCET 2023 admit card.

GUJCET 2023 Admit Card - Click Here

GUJCET 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

GUJCET 2023 Admit Card mandatory when appearing for the entrance exam

Along with GUJCET 2023 admit card, students are also required to carry with them a valid id card to be shown at the exam centre.

Students are advised to reach the exam centre at least half an hour before the exams.

Prohibited items like mobile phones, smart watches, Bluetooth devices and other electronic devices are not allowed inside the exam hall.

GUJCET 2023 exams to be conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 will be conducted from 10 AM to 12 Noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Also Read: GUJCET 2023 Exam on April 3, Check How to Download Admit Card Here