GUJCET 2023 Exam on April 3, Check How to Download Admit Card Here

GUJCET 2023 Exam Soon: As per the official schedule, the authorities will conduct the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) on April 3, 2023. The GUJCET 2023 will be held in two shifts. The first shift is scheduled between 10.00 am and 12.00 pm. Whereas, the second shift will be conducted between 2.00 pm and 4.00 pm. The GUJCET 2023 will be held in offline mode as a pen and paper-based test.

The authorities have already released the GUJCET 2023 admit card on the official website i.e. gujcet.gseb.org. Candidates who are going to appear in the exam must carry the admit card along with a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Otherwise. they shall not be granted entry inside. Candidates can download the GUJCET Admit card 2023 from the link given here.

How to Download GUJCET 2023 Admit Card?

Candidates who are going to appear in the GUJCET 2023 can download the hall ticket on the official website. They can check out the below-mentioned steps to download GUJCET 2023 Admit card-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on GUJCET 2023 Hall ticket link

Step 3: Enter the registered mobile number or DOB

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: The GUJCET 2023 Hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 6: Check and download the same

Step 7: Take a few printouts for future reference

GUJCET 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

Revisions in GUJCET 2023 Qualifying Criteria

Candidates who are going to appear in GUJCET 2023 must take note of the new changes done in the passing criteria for GUJCET 2023. Check the revisions below-

Marks in subjects other than Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics in class 12 will also be considered for preparing the GUJCET 2023 merit list.

Out of the total seats in government colleges, 5 percent of seats will be filled through JEE Main 2023 score while the remaining 95 percent of seats will be filled through GUJCET 2023

