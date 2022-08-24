HBSE 10th Board 2022: Haryana Board To Issue BSEH 10 Certificates on 25 August, Check Details Here

HBSE 10th Board 2022: As per media reports, the Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the Haryana Board Class 10 certificates on 25th August 2022. The school heads will have to collect HBSE 10th certificates from the office of all district education officers of the state. Further, the students will have to get their HBSE 10th certificates from their respective school heads.

In case the school head is unable to collect the certificate of his own school, then he can authorize any teacher of his school to collect the same.

As per media reports Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr Jagbir Singh informed that the school heads can collect the Haryana Board Class 10 Certificates on 25th August between 11 am to 5 pm and on 26th August between 9 am to 4 pm from the office of District Education Officers of the concerned district. Also, the certificates of the candidates of the Bhiwani district will be distributed in the teacher building located in the board headquarters.

What If the School Head is not able to collect the Haryana Board Class 10 Certificates?

In case the school head is unable to collect the certificate of his own school, then he can authorize any teacher of his school to collect the same. The authorised person must have to carry the letter of authorization with them, otherwise, they will not be given certificates.

Also, in case the Haryana Board Class 10 certificate is not personally collected from the office of the District Education Officer due to any unavoidable reasons, then in such a situation these certificates can be obtained from the Board Headquarters on working days after the above-mentioned dates.

Release Date of HBSE 10th Certificates

As per the released information, the BSEH will be issuing the class 10th certificates on 25th August. Chairman of Haryana School Education Board, Dr Jagbir Singh and Haryana Board HBSE Secretary, Shri Krishna Kumar informed the release date of certificates/ migration certificates and compartment/ failed cards of the students of their schools. The SMS has also been sent to all the school/gurukul heads in this regard.

