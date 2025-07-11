Himachal Pradesh Board Announced Monsoon Holidays 2025 for All Schools; Check Dates Here

HP Board monsoon vacation 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced monsoon vacation dates for all schools across the state, including summer, winter, Kullu district, and extreme summer area schools. In particular, areas like Nalagarh, Fatehpur, N Surian, Indora, Paonta Sahib, and Amb (Una) are covered by this mandate.

It is highly recommended that schools follow the announced schedule. HPBOSE has issued a warning that the school administration would be held accountable if any schools are discovered to be open or if accidents happen as a result of the heavy rains during this time. The purpose of this step is to protect students in the event of extreme weather.

What Officials Said?

All private schools have received a strict mandate from the HP Board that no school should stay open during the declared monsoon break period. The official notice makes it clear that rigorous compliance with board and government directives is required. Any private school that is discovered to be open during this time, or if an event happens as a result of intense rain, shall be held entirely liable. This highlights how important student safety is.