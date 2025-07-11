Himachal Pradesh Board Announced Monsoon Holidays 2025 for All Schools; Check Dates Here

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HPBOSE Monsoon vacation 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced monsoon vacation dates for all state schools, including summer, winter, and district-specific institutions. Depending on the type of school, these days will run from July 12 to August 12, 2025. Due to the severe continuous rains, which have raised the risk of landslides, flash floods, and increasing river levels, this obligatory closure is intended to protect student safety. The importance of strictly following the safety instructions was emphasized by HPBOSE's warning that schools that were discovered to be open or those who were involved in mishaps because of the heavy rains during this time would be held accountable.


Jul 11, 2025, 13:00 IST
HP Board monsoon vacation 2025: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced monsoon vacation dates for all schools across the state, including summer, winter, Kullu district, and extreme summer area schools. In particular, areas like Nalagarh, Fatehpur, N Surian, Indora, Paonta Sahib, and Amb (Una) are covered by this mandate.

It is highly recommended that schools follow the announced schedule. HPBOSE has issued a warning that the school administration would be held accountable if any schools are discovered to be open or if accidents happen as a result of the heavy rains during this time. The purpose of this step is to protect students in the event of extreme weather.

What Officials Said?

All private schools have received a strict mandate from the HP Board that no school should stay open during the declared monsoon break period. The official notice makes it clear that rigorous compliance with board and government directives is required. Any private school that is discovered to be open during this time, or if an event happens as a result of intense rain, shall be held entirely liable. This highlights how important student safety is.

HP Board Monsoon Vacation Dates 2025

The monsoon vacation schedule 2025 for all Himachal Pradesh schools is given below.

Schools

Vacation dates

Summer schools

July 12 to August 12

District Kullu

July 20 to August 12

Winter schools

August 8 to 12

Extreme summer schools

August 3 to 12

Why Himachal Pradesh Announced Monsoon Vacation?

In Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the risk of landslides and rising river levels has increased due to ongoing rains. Because to the red warning, schools and colleges remain closed in regions like Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, and Chamoli. Areas like Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, and Solan are on high alert due to the ongoing landslides and heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh Monsoon Vacation: Impact & Ongoing Risks

  • Recent monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have resulted in flash floods, landslides, and destructive cloudbursts. Since early July, state officials have recorded between 52 and 78 deaths and scores of missing persons.

  • Relief efforts are underway, and over 400 roadways have been closed around the state.

  • IMD advisories will remain in force until July 9, encouraging residents and tourists to exercise caution, especially in hilly regions that are susceptible to unplanned floods.

