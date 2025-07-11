Delhi Technological University Goes Global, Established a New Research Park and More; Details Here

In keeping with India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, DTU is introducing three new B.Tech specialties in data analytics, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors—fields that are quickly changing the technical environment.

A dedicated multidisciplinary Department of Geospatial Science and Technology has also been established to foster expertise at the intersection of mapping and data platforms.

“The NEP encourages us to design curricula that cater to individual interests and aptitudes,” Sharma stated by saying. In order to ensure that our students graduate with employable skills, we are also building solid relationships with leaders in the field.