ICAI CA Convocation 2023 To be Held on January 24 and 25, Check Time, Venue Here

ICAI CA Convocation 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an official notification pertaining to the convocation ceremony. As per the updates, the convocation will be organized at 16 centres across the country to grant membership certificates to the newly joined Chartered Accountants (CA). The convocation ceremony is due on January 24 and 25, 2023.
The official notification of the same reads, “The next ICAI Convocation will be held at following Cities as per date(s) mentioned, for Members who are enrolled during the period from 1st May 2022 to 30th September 2022. They will be awarded Certificate of Membership/COP in the Convocation.”
ICAI CA Convocation Date and Venue
|
Date and City
|
Region
|
January 24, 2023,
|
Bangalore
|
Southern
|
Chennai
|
Southern
|
Ghaziabad
|
Central
|
Hyderabad
|
Southern
|
Indore
|
Central
|
Jaipur
|
Central
|
Kolkata
|
Eastern
|
Ludhiana
|
Northern
|
Mumbai
|
Western
|
January 25, 2023,
|
Ahmedabad
|
Western
|
Pune
|
Western
|
January 24 to 25, 2023
|
New Delhi
|
Northern
Eligible Members To be Contacted Individually for Convocation
Furthermore, the notice mentioned that eligible members will be contacted individually for providing details of the venue, timings, etc. by the respective Regional Offices. Through this, their participation in the convocation ceremony will also be confirmed.
However, the ICAI website will host the details of programme soon. Therefore, concerned people are advised to make necessary travel arrangements, etc., accordingly. For any inquiry, they can contact the concerned Regional Office/Branch of ICAI.
ICAI CA Results 2022
Previously, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared the ICAI CA result on January 10, 2023. Harsh Choudhary topped the ICAI CA Final Exam and Diksha Goyal came first in the ICAI CA Intermediate Examination.
The result for the Intermediate and Final Exam 2022 Results for the November 2022 examinations were made available on the official website i.e. icai.org.
