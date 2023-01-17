    ICAI CA Convocation 2023 To be Held on January 24 and 25, Check Time, Venue Here

    ICAI CA Convocation 2023 is going to be held for newly enrolled CAs. The ceremony is going to be organized at 16 places. Check date and venue here

     

    Updated: Jan 17, 2023 18:33 IST
    ICAI CA Convocation 2023
    ICAI CA Convocation 2023

    ICAI CA Convocation 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released an official notification pertaining to the convocation ceremony. As per the updates, the convocation will be organized at 16 centres across the country to grant membership certificates to the newly joined Chartered Accountants (CA). The convocation ceremony is due on January 24 and 25, 2023. 

    The official notification of the same reads, “The next ICAI Convocation will be held at following Cities as per date(s) mentioned, for Members who are enrolled during the period from 1st May 2022 to 30th September 2022. They will be awarded Certificate of Membership/COP in the Convocation.” 

    ICAI CA Convocation Date and Venue

    Date and City

    Region

    January 24, 2023,

    		  

    Bangalore

    Southern

    Chennai

    Southern

    Ghaziabad

    Central

    Hyderabad

    Southern

    Indore

    Central

    Jaipur

    Central

    Kolkata

    Eastern

    Ludhiana

    Northern

    Mumbai

    Western

    January 25, 2023,

    		  

    Ahmedabad

    Western

    Pune

    Western

    January 24 to 25, 2023

    		  

    New Delhi

    Northern

    Eligible Members To be Contacted Individually for Convocation

    Furthermore, the notice mentioned that eligible members will be contacted individually for providing details of the venue, timings, etc. by the respective Regional Offices. Through this, their participation in the convocation ceremony will also be confirmed.

     However, the ICAI website will host the details of programme soon. Therefore, concerned people are advised to make necessary travel arrangements, etc., accordingly. For any inquiry, they can contact the concerned Regional Office/Branch of ICAI.

    ICAI CA Results 2022

    Previously,  the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India declared the ICAI CA result on January 10, 2023. Harsh Choudhary topped the ICAI CA Final Exam and Diksha Goyal came first in the ICAI CA Intermediate Examination. 

    The result for the Intermediate and Final Exam 2022 Results for the November 2022 examinations were made available on the official website i.e. icai.org. 

    
