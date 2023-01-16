ICAI CA Foundation 2022: December Session Result to Release Soon, Check Details Here

ICAI CA Foundation 2022: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon be releasing the CA Foundation results on the official website. As per the latest announcement, the results can be declared up to the last week of January month in 2023.

The official sources claim that the result can be published either on January 23 or January 24, 2023. Moreover, candidates who took the Foundation examination for the December session 2022 are advised to be ready in order to view and check their results using their login credentials such as their roll number and date of birth to check the same. Once the result link is active on the main websites, candidates will be able to check it and download the same.

According to the schedule, the ICAI CA Foundation examinations for the December session commenced on December 14, 2022, by the institution. These exams concluded on December 20, 2022. The results for the same are likely to be expected on January 23, 2023. The websites on which the respective candidates can check their ICAI CA Foundation 2022 results are given below.

icai.nic.in

icaiexam.icai.org

Steps to Download ICAI CA December 2022 Result

Students who appeared in the December session exams which were held in 2022 will now be able to download their exam results once they will be available on the official portal. The following are the simple and easy steps which will direct you to the results page, where they will be published by the examination committee.

Step 1 - Concerned candidates must go through the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to view their results

Step 2 - On the webpage, they should look for the announcement section mentioned there

Step 3 - Then click on the relevant link for CA Foundation 2022 Exam Results

Step 4 - Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the required login credentials

Step 5 - After successfully submitting their details, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6 - Carefully check all the information and download the same

Step 7 - Take its printout for future purposes

ICAI CA 2022 Schedule



It is to be noted that the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has not released the result date till now. However, following past patterns, the CA Foundation Result December 2022 will probably be released in the last week of January. ICAI generally takes about a month’s time to release results online.

As per the scheme mentioned by the CA Foundation examination, there will be no negative markings in Paper 1 and Paper 2. A negative marking of 0.25 marks will be applicable in the objective type Paper 3 and Paper 4.

The CA Final and Intermediate Exam were conducted by ICAI from November 1 to November 17, 2022. The Group I Inter Exams were held between November 2 and November 9 whereas the Group II Inter Exams were from November 11 to November 12, 2022. Also, ICAI conducted CA Final Exam for Group I from November 1 to November 7 and Group II was conducted from November 10 to November 16 as per the official schedule. CA results for the same are already declared on January 10, 2023. For more details, students can refer to the official website of ICAI.

Also Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022: Last Date for Document Verification Tomorrow, Check Documents List Here