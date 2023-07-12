ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 today? Check June session expected date and time here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the foundation result for the June session soon. As per media reports, the CA foundation result 2023 is expected to be released today. As per past trends, the ICAI releases the CA results a month after the last exam date. However, an official confirmation on the website is still awaited. Candidates can check ICAI CA foundation result 2023 for June session at icai.org.

To check and download CA Foundation result, candidates have to login with their roll numbers and registration numbers or pin number. It is expected that the results might be sent through SMS and email if the candidates have registered their email addresses and mobile number on the ICAI website. For June session, the ICAI CA Foundation exam was conducted from June 24 to 30, 2023.

ICAI CA Foundation 2023 Date

As per media updates, it is expected that the CA foundation result can be released today. Check below the table to know the expected date here:

Events Dates ICAI CA Foundation result July 12, 2023 (Expected) CA Foundation exam June session June 24 to 30, 2023

ICAI CA Foundation Result Updates 2023 for June session

As per past trends, the ICAI releases the CA Foundation result within a month after the last exam date. Therefore, it is expected that the ICAI CA Foundation exam results will likely be out by todayor by the last week of July 2023. However, candidates may note that the exact ICAI CA Foundation result date has not been announced. The same will be updated once the officials announced ICAI CA foundation result date for June session 2023.

How To Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023?

Candidates who have appeared for the CA foundation examination can check their result online on caresults.icai.org and some other websites. Go through the steps to check the ICAI CA result:

Step 1: Go to the official page - icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter registration number or PIN no along with their roll number

Step 5: Submit the details and download CA foundation scorecards

What after ICAI CA June Foundation Result 2023?

After the ICAI Foundation result is declared, the candidates can ask for mark verification for ICAI CA Foundation result June 2023 in case of any error. They can apply for this on their own by submitting a handwritten request signed by them along with a demand draft. The verification procedure can take up to 6-8 weeks. If the authority finds any change in marks the verification money is repaid to the candidates.

