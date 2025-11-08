Top 10 Countries with the Strongest and Weakest Rule of Law in 2025

The rule of law forms the cornerstone of a nation’s stability, which ensures the justice, equality, and accountability of the nation.

These parameter is used to uphold peace, protect human rights, and support sustainable development. Countries that maintain a strong rule of law often enjoy better governance, stronger economies, improved education, and healthier societies.

What is the Rule of Law Index?

The World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index measures how well countries adhere to laws in practice. It evaluates factors such as government accountability, absence of corruption, fundamental rights, public order, and the effectiveness of civil and criminal justice systems.

What are the Global Trends in 2025 reports of the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index?

According to the WJP Rule of Law Index 2025, the global rule of law continues to face challenges. Around 68% of countries recorded a decline in their overall scores this year—an increase from 57% in 2024.

This downturn is mainly due to growing authoritarian practices, reduced checks on government power, and declining civil liberties.