Top 10 Countries with the Strongest and Weakest Rule of Law in 2025

By Prabhat Mishra
Nov 8, 2025, 08:03 IST

Discover the Top 10 countries with the strongest and weakest Rule of Law in 2025 as per the World Justice Project (WJP). Explore how nations like Denmark and Norway uphold justice and transparency, while countries such as Venezuela and Afghanistan struggle with corruption, instability, and governance challenges worldwide.

Top 10 Countries with the Strongest and Weakest Rule of Law in 2025

The rule of law forms the cornerstone of a nation’s stability, which ensures the justice, equality, and accountability of the nation.

These parameter is used to uphold peace, protect human rights, and support sustainable development. Countries that maintain a strong rule of law often enjoy better governance, stronger economies, improved education, and healthier societies.

What is the Rule of Law Index?

The World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index measures how well countries adhere to laws in practice. It evaluates factors such as government accountability, absence of corruption, fundamental rights, public order, and the effectiveness of civil and criminal justice systems.

What are the Global Trends in 2025 reports of the World Justice Project (WJP) Rule of Law Index?

According to the WJP Rule of Law Index 2025, the global rule of law continues to face challenges. Around 68% of countries recorded a decline in their overall scores this year—an increase from 57% in 2024.
 This downturn is mainly due to growing authoritarian practices, reduced checks on government power, and declining civil liberties.

Top 10 Countries with the Strongest Rule of Law in 2025 

Rank

Country

Overall Score

Govt Powers

No Corruption

Open Govt

Rights

Security

Regulatory

Civil Justice

Criminal Justice

1

Denmark

0.90

0.94

0.95

0.85

0.91

0.93

0.89

0.86

0.84

2

Norway

0.89

0.92

0.93

0.88

0.90

0.93

0.88

0.86

0.82

3

Finland

0.87

0.92

0.90

0.84

0.90

0.92

0.85

0.80

0.84

4

Sweden

0.85

0.85

0.91

0.83

0.87

0.93

0.83

0.83

0.78

5

New Zealand

0.83

0.86

0.89

0.82

0.84

0.89

0.85

0.79

0.74

6

Germany

0.83

0.86

0.83

0.79

0.86

0.88

0.84

0.82

0.79

7

Luxembourg

0.83

0.82

0.85

0.81

0.85

0.95

0.85

0.77

0.73

8

Ireland

0.82

0.84

0.82

0.83

0.85

0.93

0.84

0.74

0.74

9

Netherlands

0.82

0.83

0.87

0.80

0.82

0.84

0.83

0.82

0.75

10

Estonia

0.82

0.83

0.83

0.81

0.82

0.91

0.81

0.79

0.76

Source: WJP Rule of Law Index 2025

Top 10 Countries with the Weekest Rule of Law in 2025

Rank

Country

Overall Score

Govt Powers

No Corruption

Open Govt

Rights

Security

Regulatory

Civil Justice

Criminal Justice

143

Venezuela

0.26

0.18

0.26

0.27

0.28

0.53

0.20

0.26

0.11

142

Afghanistan

0.31

0.34

0.29

0.31

0.24

0.37

0.35

0.32

0.24

141

Cambodia

0.31

0.24

0.23

0.23

0.32

0.66

0.27

0.26

0.27

140

Haiti

0.32

0.34

0.24

0.33

0.42

0.43

0.26

0.33

0.24

139

Nicaragua

0.33

0.22

0.29

0.30

0.28

0.69

0.34

0.28

0.25

138

Myanmar

0.34

0.25

0.40

0.28

0.18

0.60

0.41

0.33

0.23

137

Sudan

0.34

0.25

0.32

0.33

0.30

0.50

0.33

0.35

0.32

136

Congo, Dem. Rep.

0.34

0.39

0.17

0.33

0.39

0.44

0.35

0.35

0.28

135

Egypt

0.35

0.23

0.38

0.23

0.23

0.65

0.35

0.37

0.34

134

Cameroon

0.36

0.37

0.25

0.35

0.35

0.48

0.41

0.42

0.23

Source: WJP Rule of Law Index 2025

Conclusion

The Rule of Law Index measures how well a country is performing in law, how a nations have strong democratic institutions, and how deep governance is there. This index helps in filling a gap between nations and strong governments and political nature, which requires urgent global attention.


