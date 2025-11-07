School Assembly Headlines Today (8 November):Delhi Airport news, 150 years of Vande Mataram, GTA 6 and Other News in English

School Assembly News Headlines 8 November, 2025 - Stay informed with today's School Assembly Headlines, covering National, International, Sports, Business, Science, and Technology. Keeping abreast of current events helps us grasp national progress and challenges, linking us to the real world beyond the classroom. This cultivates curiosity and awareness about society, governance, and global issues. Regularly following the news also fosters critical thinking, responsible citizenship, and a broad perspective, enabling us to analyze events, form opinions, and make informed decisions in a rapidly evolving world. Explore today's headlines to stay informed, aware, and connected.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
-
PM Modi Launches 150-Year 'Vande Mataram' Celebration; Calls National Song 'Mantra of Unity and Energy'
-
Supreme Court Orders Removal of Stray Dogs from Schools, Hospitals, and Transport Hubs
-
The first phase of the 2025 Bihar Legislative Assembly election recorded a historic ~64.7 % voter turnout.
-
A report shows India’s air quality worsened in many cities in October 2025.
-
India now ranks third in the world in metro rail connectivity
-
Goa Invokes National Security Act for Three Months
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
- US Flight Cancellations Begin at 40 Airports as Government Shutdown Forces FAA Traffic Cuts
-
Kazakhstan To Join Abraham Accords With Israel As Trump Pushes Mideast Peace
-
The world’s top universities’ ranking: China surpassed India in the 2026 QS Asia University Rankings
-
Deepening trade talks between India and Peru & Chile signal expanded cooperation in Latin America.
-
Typhoon Kalmaegi Hits Vietnam
Sports News Headlines for School Assembly
-
FIDE World Cup 2025 begins in Goa, with India’s young stars
-
India Defeats Australia by 48 Runs in the fourth T20 International.
-
GTA 6 delayed again until November 2026
-
Indian Hockey Centenary Celebrations Begin
-
India women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur presents President Droupadi with signed jersey
-
FIFA has announced a new annual award called the FIFA Peace Prize
Business News Headlines for School Assembly
-
Indian stock markets ended lower for the third straight day
-
Maharashtra becomes first state in India to sign deal with Elon Musk’s Starlink
-
India needs a policy to define gold as a commodity or money: Report
-
At 92 per cent, India's AI adoption rate highest in the Asia-Pacific region
-
PM Modi to attend global Peace Prayer Festival, says Bhutan PM Tobgay
Thought of the Day
"Vande Mataram is not merely a word—it is a mantra, an energy, a dream, and a solemn resolve. It takes us back in history and gives courage to our future."
— Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the 150th Anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram'
Meaning:The inspirational quote emphasizes that our deepest beliefs and aspirations must be much more than simple words; they must become an internal source of power and unwavering commitment. By calling the national song a "mantra and energy," the statement suggests that a core value should be a spiritual and emotional fuel that constantly motivates action. The pairing of "dream and solemn resolve" instructs us that ambition must be matched by firm discipline and determined execution. Ultimately, the quote teaches us that by honoring the foundational values and lessons of our past (history), we can actively cultivate the courage and confidence required to face and successfully shape our future.
