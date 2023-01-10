    ICAI CA May 2023: Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

    As per the updated ICAI schedule, candidates can fill out the examination forms from February 3 to 24, 2023, through the online SSP portal. ICAI has released the schedule for CA exams for the May session of 2023. Check the detailed May CA timetable and more exam-related information mentioned below. 

    Updated: Jan 10, 2023 18:18 IST
    ICAI CA May 2023 Timetable
    ICAI CA May 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final May 2023 session exam dates as well as exam centres. The  CA May 2023 exam schedule has been published on the official website. Eligible candidates will now be able to submit the examination forms for the CA Foundation, Inter and Final levels exams. The forms will be available between February 3 to 24, 2023 on the services portal of the institute.

    ICAI CA May 2023 Exam Schedule

    All those candidates who wish to be certified as Chartered Accountants need to submit exam forms within the stipulated time period. Students are advised to check the exam dates and prepare accordingly. Given below is the timetable for the CA May exams 2023 authorized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). 

    CA Foundation Exam

    CA Intermediate Exam

    CA Final Exam

    Exam Form Available 

    February 3, 2023

    February 3, 2023

    February 3, 2023

    Deadline to apply without late fee

    February 24, 2024

    February 23, 2023

    February 23, 2023

    Deadline to apply with a late fee (Rs. 600)

    March 3, 2023

    March 3, 2023

    March 3, 2023

    Correction Portal

    From March 4 to March 10, 2023

    From March 4 to March 10, 2023

    From March 4 to March 10, 2023

    CA May 2023 Exam

    June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023

    First Group- May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023

    Second Group - May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023

    First Group - May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023

    Second Group - May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023

    ICAI CA May 2023 Exam Fees

    All the candidates who desire to fill out the examination forms for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final for May/June session in 2023 need to apply online at ICAI Self Service Portal (SSP) - eservices.icai.org. They will have to pay the requisite examination fee while applying for the exams. Following are the fees for the respective exams.

    • CA Foundation exam fee is Rs. 1500
    • CA Inter exam fee is Rs. 1500 (single group) and Rs. 2700 (both groups)
    • CA Final exam fee is Rs. 1800 (single groups) and Rs. 3300 (both groups)

    ICAI CA May 2023 Exam Centres

    CA exam for May/ June 2023 session will be organized across 283 designated test centres in various 29 states in the country. There are 8 CA examination centres in foreign countries also, namely Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat for the CA May 2023 exams. 

