ICAI CA May 2023: Schedule Released, Check Dates Here

ICAI CA May 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final May 2023 session exam dates as well as exam centres. The CA May 2023 exam schedule has been published on the official website. Eligible candidates will now be able to submit the examination forms for the CA Foundation, Inter and Final levels exams. The forms will be available between February 3 to 24, 2023 on the services portal of the institute.

ICAI CA May 2023 Exam Schedule

All those candidates who wish to be certified as Chartered Accountants need to submit exam forms within the stipulated time period. Students are advised to check the exam dates and prepare accordingly. Given below is the timetable for the CA May exams 2023 authorized by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Content CA Foundation Exam CA Intermediate Exam CA Final Exam Exam Form Available February 3, 2023 February 3, 2023 February 3, 2023 Deadline to apply without late fee February 24, 2024 February 23, 2023 February 23, 2023 Deadline to apply with a late fee (Rs. 600) March 3, 2023 March 3, 2023 March 3, 2023 Correction Portal From March 4 to March 10, 2023 From March 4 to March 10, 2023 From March 4 to March 10, 2023 CA May 2023 Exam June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023 First Group- May 3, 6, 8, and 10, 2023 Second Group - May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023 First Group - May 2, 4, 7, and 9, 2023 Second Group - May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023

ICAI CA May 2023 Exam Fees

All the candidates who desire to fill out the examination forms for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and Final for May/June session in 2023 need to apply online at ICAI Self Service Portal (SSP) - eservices.icai.org. They will have to pay the requisite examination fee while applying for the exams. Following are the fees for the respective exams.

CA Foundation exam fee is Rs. 1500

CA Inter exam fee is Rs. 1500 (single group) and Rs. 2700 (both groups)

CA Final exam fee is Rs. 1800 (single groups) and Rs. 3300 (both groups)

ICAI CA May 2023 Exam Centres

CA exam for May/ June 2023 session will be organized across 283 designated test centres in various 29 states in the country. There are 8 CA examination centres in foreign countries also, namely Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Thimpu (Bhutan), Doha, Dubai, Kathmandu (Nepal), Kuwait and Muscat for the CA May 2023 exams.

