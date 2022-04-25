ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begins Today, Check Exam-day Guidelines for ICSE Class 10 Exams Here

ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 Begin: Today will mark the start of the ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 for Class 10 students of CISCE Board. Yes, in line with the exam timetable/schedule released earlier, the CISCE Board will begin the ICSE Class 10 Exam 2022 for the 2nd Semester from today onwards. Indian Certificate of Secondary Education or the ICSE Semester 2 Exams 2022 will be held in the morning session and will start at 11 AM in the morning.

With increasing COVID cases and to ensure smooth conduct of the ICSE Exam 2022, the board has issued detailed guidelines and exam-day instructions. Students are advised to go through them in detail before appearing for the exam to avoid any last-minute problems or chaos.

Exam Time and Duration: As per the schedule released earlier, the ICSE 10th Exam 2022 for Semester 2 will be held in the morning session i.e., from 11 AM to 12:30 PM. The exam duration will be of 1.5 hours.

Reporting Time: All students are expected to reach at least 30 minutes prior to the start of the exam to their designated exam centre.

Later Arrival: All candidates who reach late at the exam centre will have to provide a justification for being late. Any student reaching the exam centre after 11:30 will not be allowed entry into the exam centre.

Reading Time: Students will be given an additional 10 minutes of time before the start of the exam as question paper reading time during which they will be able to read the question paper and understand the same.

Admit Cards Mandatory: For all students who are registered to appear for ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022, carrying admit cards to the designated exam centre is mandatory. Without admit card/hall ticket they will not be allowed entry inside the examination hall.

Vaccination NOT Mandatory: Putting an end to the rumours around the mandatory requirement for Vaccination, the board has issued that COVID-19 vaccination is not mandatory for students to appear for the exam. However, students are encouraged to get vaccinated for their own safety and for the safety of their peers.

Cheating and Malpractices: If CISCE Board finds out that any student or teacher has indulged in cheating or malpractices, during the ICS E Semester 2 Exams 2022, the entire result for the candidates will be cancelled.

Stationery Items: Students are advised to only use a blue or black ballpoint pen to write answers in the examination.

Roll Number: Candidates appearing for the ICSE Semester 2 Exam need to mention their roll number or Unique Identification number at the top of all answer sheets. After completing the exam, students have to tie all answer scripts together to ensure that they do not get separated from each other.

COVID-19 protocols: All students need to follow COVID appropriate behaviour including wearing of face masks and maintaining social distancing among themselves at the exam centre.

Sharing of Items: Students will not be allowed to share any stationery items, water bottles or hand sanitiser bottles at the exam centre; therefore, they should carry their own things to avoid problems.

Electronic Gadgets Banned: No electric gadgets are allowed inside the exam hall. This includes smartphones, feature phones, smartwatches, Bluetooth headphones etc.

And here we go again! Term 2 board exams. All the best to all the #ICSE 10th and 12th graders. — Kreativemommy (@Deepagandhi1) April 25, 2022

The ICSE Semester 2 Exam 2022 which begins today will continue until 23rd May 2022. Following this, the board will carry out evaluation work and ICSE Result 2022 will be announced in July 2022.

