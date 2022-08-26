ICSI CS Executive Exam 2022: Registration Begins for December Session, Apply online at smash.icsi.edu

ICSI CS Executive Exam 2022 Application Begins: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has begn the CS Executive Exam 2022 Registration Process from today. As per the official notification, ICSI CS Executive Dec Exam application process has formally commenced from 26th August 2022. Candidates who are eligible to appear for the CS Executive December 2022 Examination can register for the same online by visiting the official website - smash.icsi.edu. . Alternatively, a direct link for ICSI CS Executive Exam 2022 Registration Portal is also placed below, using which candidates will be able to register themselves for the exam:

Register for ICSI CS Executive Exam 2022 (December Session) - Direct Link (Available Now)

CS Executive Exam 2022 - Important Dates

ICSI has started the online registration process for the CS Executive Programme from today - 26th August 2022. The last date to submit applications for CS Executive December Exam is 26th Sept 2022 without any late fee. Thereafter, candidates will have time until 10th October to complete the registration process by paying a penalty of late fees until 10th October 2022. Thereafter, the institute will begin enrolment services allowing changes in centre and module from 11th October to 20th November 2022.

How to Register for ICSI CS Executive Exam 2022 online?

To ensure a convenient way of registering for ICSI CS Executive Exam 2022, candidates will be required to enrol themselves on the official website - smash.icsi.edu. After reaching the official website, candidates will have to click on the link for Online Services provided in the top menu. From the drop down menu, candidates need to find and click on 'Register for CS courses' link. After going through all the instructions, candidates are required to click on the proceed button and fill-in the provided application form with requisite details. After filling the form, upload supporting documents and details as required and pay the examination fee as notified on the portal. In the final step, submit the form on the website and download the confirmation page for future reference.

