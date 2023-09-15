ICSI CS June Result 2023: Last date to apply for verification of marks today at icsi.edu, get link here

ICSI CS June Result 2023: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India will close the window to apply for ICSI CS June verification of marks for the Executive and Professional examination today - September 15, 2023. Candidates who want to verify their CS marks can register online at: icsi.edu. Also, they can apply for the verification of marks in any subjects of CS examination within 21 days from the date of declaration of their result.

They need to pay a fee of Rs 250 per paper to apply for verification of marks of CS result 2023. The institute said that the offline facility for verification of marks is not available. Those applying must ensure to follow the prescribed guidelines. ICSI CS June 2023 results were announced on August 25, 2023, for CS Executive and Professional programmes.

ICSI CS 2023 Dates

Those who have applied for verification of marks or supply of certified copies of answer books can check below the table to know the dates:

Events Dates Last date for verification of marks September 15, 2023 Supply of certified copies of answer books September 24, 2023

How to apply for ICSI CS June Result 2023 verification of marks?

The institute has uploaded the formal e-Result-cum-Marks statement of the executive exam on the official website Candidates applying for the online marks verification of ICSI CS June result 2023 can follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: icsi.edu

Step 2: Click on the link: verification of marks and then select the module

Step 3: Make a new request

Step 4: Choose the payment option, and pay the required fee as per the number of subjects

Step 5: Note down the transaction ID of the fee payment

Step 6: Print the receipt and save it for future reference

Application for supply for ICSI CS 2023 Answer Booklet

The candidates can also request the inspection or supply of certified copies of answer books to the ICSI. Those who wish to inspect or obtain a certified copy of their answer book of any subject of a particular examination can apply online within 30 days from the date of declaration of the ICSI CS result.

The online facility for applying for inspection or supply of certified copies of answer books is available till September 24, 2023. They have to pay Rs 500 per subject for the supply of certified copies and Rs 450 per subject for the inspection of the answer book.

